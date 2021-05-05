Xbox Series S restock live now at Best Buy and GameStop

It's been a slow month for Xbox Series X restock. However, GameStop currently has Xbox Series S restock at various price points.

Currently, you can get the Xbox Series S from $24.99/month at GameStop. That includes Xbox All Access, but you can also buy the console on its own from $394. If you're not into bundles, Best Buy also has it in stock for $299.

Xbox Series S: $299 @ Best Buy

The Xbox Series S is a less expensive and less powerful version of the Xbox Series X. The Series S has a GPU with up to 4 teraflops of output, 10GB of RAM, 512 GB SSD storage, and no disc drive. It has a max resolution of 1440p with 120 fps. View Deal

Xbox Series S: $394 @ GameStop

The Xbox Series S is limited to 1440p output, but still delivers fast loading, ray tracing, and high frame rates. It sports a GPU with up to 4 teraflops of output, 10GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD for storage. (There's no disc drive). This bundle includes a $50 GameStop card and 3-month Game Pass Ultimate membership. View Deal

Xbox Series S Bundle: $429 @ GameStop

This Xbox Series S Bundle includes an Xbox Electric Volt controller, 3-month Game Pass Ultimate membership, and $20 GameStop gift card. View Deal

Xbox Series S w/ All Access: $24/99/month @ GameStop

The Xbox Series S can be purchased Xbox All Access, which includes a 1-year Game Pass Ultimate membership. The console and membership cost $24.99/month over the span of 24 months. View Deal

Check all Xbox Series X|S restock

In our Xbox Series S review, we noted that while less powerful than the Xbox Series X — the Xbox Series S still manages to impress.

Sure, games look better on the more powerful Xbox Series X, but the Xbox Series S still renders characters, backgrounds, and items gorgeously. In Yakuza: Like a Dragon, the Xbox Series X displayed sharper, more colorful advertisements on the streets of Yokohama, but character models were still rich and detailed on the Series S. Plus, the frame rate didn’t suffer from any appreciable slowdown on either platform.

In general, the Xbox Series S upscales content to 4K beautifully — and if you have a 1440p display, you won't need the upscaling at all.

If you still have your heart on the Xbox Series X, it's worth knowing that it is possible to beat the bots if you follow some of our restock cheat sheet. Also, make sure to follor our where to buy Xbox Series X coverage for the latest updates.