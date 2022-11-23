WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022 live stream: How to watch online and card

Are you ready for WarGames? The WWE Survivor Series WarGames live stream looks to offer one heck of a night of action, and we've got all the details below.

Survivor Series WarGames start time and date • Date: Saturday (Nov. 26)

• Start time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. BST / 1 p.m. AEDT

• Kickoff show time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. BST/ 12 p.m. AEDT

This card looks a little short right now, so SmackDown could change that on Friday. Or, maybe we'll stick with five matches because two are WarGames matches, which go pretty long.

WarGames rules, if you don't know, are not simple. Two teams of five send one wrestler down to the ring to facing off, before additional teammates are added in intervals. Only those new wrestlers come from one side at a time, with the team that won an advantage going first. After all wrestlers are in the WarGames double-ring, surrounded by cage walls, the first pinfall or submission gains a victory for one team. Weapons are legal, and chaos always ensues.

In the men's WarGames match, the Bloodline (The Usos, Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa) will be led by Roman Reigns, and they'll take on Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland, Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens. If this match is anything like Sheamus' other matches, it will be a banger.

The Women's WarGames match isn't fully set up, but we'll learn who joins Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss and Mia Yim on Friday's SmackDown. That team faces off against Bayley, IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, Nikki Cross and Rhea Ripley. Rumors suggest Becky Lynch will join Bianca's team, and her arrival on SmackDown would make sense for setting up the inevitable Lynch vs Ronda Rousey match at WrestleMania in Los Angeles.

Here's everything you need to watch the Survivor Series 2022 live stream:

Survivor Series card and predictions

Our predicted winners are in bold

Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim, and a TBA teammate vs. Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky), Nikki Cross, and Rhea Ripley in the Women's WarGames match

Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky), Nikki Cross, and Rhea Ripley in the Women's WarGames match The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch), Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens vs. The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn, and The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso)) in the Men's WarGames match

vs. The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn, and The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso)) in the Men's WarGames match Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Shotzi for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship

vs. Shotzi for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship AJ Styles vs. Finn Bálor

Seth "Freakin" Rollins (c) vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory in a Triple threat match for the WWE United States Championship