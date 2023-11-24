Peacock Black Friday deal slashes price to $2 a month

The Peacock Black Friday deal is one you shouldn't miss out on this holiday season. I’ve gotten this deal in the past and I’m recommending it to all my friends this year.

For the past three years, Peacock has offered one of the best Black Friday streaming deals. As one of the newer streamers on the block, Peacock has some catching up to do with giants Netflix and Disney Plus and these discounts have undoubtedly helped grow their user base.

The Peacock Black Friday deal for 2023 takes over 66% off the regular price of the ad-supported plan. Right now, you can get Peacock for $1.99 per month. This deal will last an entire year, though it is only available to new subscribers.

Or you can get the annual Peacock plan for $19.99, saving even more. You'll essentially get two months free.!

Peacock Black Friday deal: was $5.99 now $1.99

Peacock has a huge library of movies and TV shows drawn from various brands, including NBC, Bravo, Syfy and Universal Pictures. Watch new episodes of Real Housewives, SNL It also has live events from the NFL, Premier League, WWE and more.

The 2023 Peacock Black Friday deal isn’t quite as good as last year’s, which slashed the price on Peacock Premium from $4.99 to $0.99, a massive 80% discount.

However, Peacock raised its prices this year so that the Premium plan is now $5.99. The 2023 Peacock Black Friday deal reflects that change. It’s still a fantastic discount and one that I personally recommend. Peacock is our budget pick among the best streaming services. It features a mix of excellent exclusive TV such as Poker Face, next-day episodes of NBC and Bravo shows, recently-released movies and live sports, including the NFL and Premier League.

Peacock also streams Hallmark Christmas movies — ’tis the season for holiday romance!

Other Peacock deals

If you are unable to take advantage of the Peacock Black Friday deal because you’re not a new subscriber, there are still ways to save. First, if you sign up for an annual plan, you’ll get 12 months for the price of 10.

The other way is through a student discount. If you have a student email account from an accredited university, Peacock Premium will cost you just $1.99. You’ll have to re-confirm your student status every year to retain that rate.