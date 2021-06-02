Where to buy Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti — all the latest stock updates

Getting your hands on the newly announced Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is expected to be somewhat troublesome, thanks to the potentially high demand, scalpers, and the ongoing global chip shortage.

Despite the hash rate limit that's intended to prevent crypto-miners from bulk-buying the new GPU, the stock situation isn't guaranteed to be any better than that of the standard RTX 3080 model. Manufacturers are likely going to have trouble keeping up with the high demand.

While there's no telling whether Nvidia prepared sufficient stock ahead of the grand release, we're not exactly expecting the availability to last long across both U.S. and U.K.-based retailers when the RTX 3080 Ti finally hits the shelves on June 3.

That being said, prepare to set your alarms, address and credit card autofills, and get ready to hunt for the new $1,199 GPU. Below, we've included a guide to all the major retailers that are expected to sell the new Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, based on the pre-order listings as well as previous stocks of other 30-series graphics cards.

So if your mind is already set on getting the new RTX 3080 Ti, make sure to keep refreshing the pages of the e-tailers we've listed below so as not to miss your chance, otherwise, the prices are bound to jump sky high as soon as the stock drops. It's also worth considering signing up for alerts from these retailers to get pinged when the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is back in stock.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti: Where to buy

Some of the links below will lead you to the already existing "coming soon" listings so that you can bookmark the pages to help you score a new RTX 3080 Ti. One thing to note, however, is that so far, we've only gotten a concrete price for the base Founders Edition model from Nvidia as third-party manufacturers haven't confirmed anything just yet.

Additionally, not all of the big e-tailers have set up a separate link to the newly announced GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, so the vast majority of the links below are going to take you to general GPU listings, with some of them already auto-filling "RTX 3080 Ti" in the search. As of now, the only retailer that has already put out "coming soon" listings for the RTX 3080 Ti from third-party manufacturers is a UK-based website called eBuyer. But no need to worry, if you revisit some of those pages tomorrow, they will lead you to the official listings.

Please do keep in mind that we will be constantly updating this page for all of the latest updates on stock and listings for both the Founders Edition model and those made by third-party manufacturers like MSI, Asus ROG and more.

Where to buy Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti in the U.S.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti: from $1,199 @ Nvidia

Nvidia hasn't yet set up a link for the new Founders Edition graphics card, though we've included one that leads to its main GPU "shop all" page. It is expected to offer a range of RTX 3080 Ti models as well as cards manufactured by third-party sellers. View Deal

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti: from $1,199 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has already a "coming soon" listing for the Founders Edition RTX 3080 Ti, with an identical starting price that will be listed on Nvidia's official website. Other third-party manufacturers haven't set up their listings yet. View Deal

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti: from $1,199 @ Newegg

Newegg is expected to offer a rather comprehensive selection of GeForce RTX 3080 Ti cards. The link will lead you to an auto-filled "RTX 3080 Ti" search page that will take you to all the listings when the new GPU drops tomorrow.View Deal

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti: from $1,199 @ Amazon

When Amazon drops the stock for the new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, you'll have a bountiful selection of cards to choose from. However, Amazon hasn't provided any "coming soon" listings just yet, though the link will take you to the auto-filled "RTX 3080 Ti" search page.View Deal

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti: from $1,199 @ B&H

B&H will undoubtedly offer a good selection of GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPUs when the stock drops tomorrow. You can expect both the standard versions of the RTX 3080 Ti as well as overclocked models. Check back tomorrow to see the full selection.View Deal

Where to buy the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti in the U.K.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti: from £1,049 @ Nvidia

The RTX 3080 Ti will become available at Nvidia UK as early as tomorrow and is expected to cost starting at £1,049. We've included a link that leads to its main GPU "shop all" page. You should soon see listings of both the Founders Edition as well as third-party models. View Deal

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti: from £1,049 @ eBuyer

We've already seen quite a handful of "coming soon" listings on eBuyer showcasing the new RTX 3080 Ti from various manufacturers, including MSI, Gigabyte, ZOTAC and more. Make sure to visit the page again tomorrow to pick the one you prefer.View Deal

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti: from £1,049 @ Currys

As one of the biggest tech retailers in the UK, Currys will undoubtedly sell the new RTX 3080 Ti GPU. We've included a general link to the graphics cards for now, but we will add a more specific listing as soon as the stock drops tomorrow. View Deal

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti: from £1,049 @ Overclockers

Overclockers is expected to offer a range of the newly announced RTX 3080 Ti cards, though we haven't seen any specific "coming soon" listings just yet. This link will take you to the auto-filled "RTX 3080 Ti" search page.View Deal