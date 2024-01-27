Watford vs Southampton live stream: How to watch FA Cup fourth round game online

A Watford vs Southampton live stream will give you front row seats when two Championship rivals lock horns on Sunday, with a place in the fifth round of the FA Cup awaiting the winner. You can watch the match from anywhere with a VPN.

Watford vs Southampton live stream, Date, Time, Channels Watford vs Southampton live streams will be available on Sunday, January 28.

► Time: 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT / 1 a.m. AEDT (Jan 29)

• U.S. — ESPN Plus

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Watford and Southampton share a common objective this season: winning promotion. Both sets of supporters would also enjoy an FA Cup run, though, and a place in the fifth round is the prize awaiting the victors at Vicarage Road.

Watford edged out Chesterfield in the third round. They are scoring plenty of goals under Valérien Ismaël — the Hornets have found the back of the net in each of their last 11 encounters — so Southampton's defense will be severely tested on Sunday.

At the same time, the Saints will be buoyed by Watford's relatively poor home record, which has seen them go four games without a win against Championship opposition in front of their own fans. Southampton beat Walsall 4-0 in the third round of this competition and are on a 21-match unbeaten run in all competitions.

The Saints have had more possession than any other team in the division this season, so we can expect them to control the ball against Watford. Tune in to find out which team will advance as we explain all the ways to watch a Watford vs Southampton live stream wherever you are.

Watch Watford vs Southampton live streams from abroad

How to watch a Watford vs Southampton live stream wherever you are

Watford vs Southampton live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch the match on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can check it out without having to sign up long-term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ESPN Plus or another service and watch the game.

Watch Watford vs Southampton in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

How to watch Watford vs Southampton live streams in the U.S.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch a Watford vs Southampton live stream on ESPN Plus through the ESPN App on a range of devices. While an ESPN Plus subscription does not give you access to regular ESPN content, it will grant you access to thousands of live events, original shows and series that can't be found anywhere else (not even on the standard ESPN service). ESPN Plus is available for $10.99 a month or $109.99 a year.

Even better, ESPN Plus is available in a bundle with both Hulu and Disney Plus for $24.99 a month. That gets you all of the ESPN Plus events, top Hulu shows like It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, as well as Disney's Marvel and Star Wars libraries.

If you already use ESPN Plus but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch a Watford vs Southampton live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Can you watch Watford vs Southampton the U.K.?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Can you watch a Watford vs Southampton live stream in the U.K.?

Unfortunately, Watford vs Southampton is not one of the FA Cup games that's being broadcast by either BBC or ITV in the United Kingdom this weekend.

However, if you're in the U.K. right now but usually live somewhere where the game is being shown, you can still watch via the services you access in your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPNs, like ExpressVPN.

Watch Watford vs Southampton in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

How to watch a Watford vs Southampton live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch a Watford vs Southampton live stream on Sportsnet which has exclusive rights to the FA Cup in Canada.

To watch the FA Cup on Sportsnet and its streaming service SN Now, you will need a Sportsnet premium subscription. This requires a monthly subscription of $34.99 but comes with access to a whole host of other sports from across the world. There is also an annual subscription that works out at around $20.99 a month.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to Sportsnet, but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a Watford vs Southampton live stream by using a quality VPN like ExpressVPN.

Watch Watford vs Southampton in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

How to watch a Watford vs Southampton live stream in Australia

Aussie soccer fans can watch the entire FA Cup live on Paramount Plus including a Watford vs Southampton live stream. The streaming service is AU$9.99 and also has a plethora of other content such as MTV and Nickelodeon.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on Paramount Plus as if you were back home. ExpressVPN is our top pick of the options out there.

Watch Watford vs Southampton in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

How to watch a Watford vs Southampton live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can stream Watford vs Southampton via Sky Sport Now. This costs $24.99 per week, $44.99 per month or $449.99 per year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.