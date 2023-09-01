Sheffield Utd vs Everton live stream: How to watch Premier League game

The Sheffield Utd vs Everton live stream is a meeting of two teams who are yet to pick up a point in the Premier League this year. It promises to be a tense and nervy affair — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN .

► Time: 12:30 p.m. BST / 7:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 a.m. PT / 10:30 p.m. AEDT

• U.S. — Watch on USA via Sling TV

• U.K. — Watch on TNT Sports

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Sheffield Utd and Everton will both be desperate to emerge victorious in the early Premier League game on Saturday.

It has been a difficult start to the season for both teams. Sheffield Utd have suffered defeat by Crystal Palace (0-1), Nottm Forest (1-2) and Man City (1-2). They turned in a creditable performance against City last time out, but they were ultimately unable to avoid leaving empty-handed.

Everton have an even worse record after three rounds of fixtures. Home losses to Fulham and Wolves came either side of a 4-0 thumping by Aston Villa in gameweek two. It leaves the Toffees at the foot of the table and their fans fearing the worst.

The aim for Everton this season was to avoid a third consecutive relegation battle. They still might, of course, but there is plenty of work to do. Sean Dyche's side are the only team in the division yet to score a goal. The arrival of Beto, a Portuguese striker acquired from Udinese, offers some hope, but the 25-year-old will need time to adapt to English football.

Dyche will also want to see an improvement defensively. Everton were particularly shoddy against Aston Villa, and only Luton Town have conceded more goals so far.

How to watch the Sheffield Utd vs Everton live stream wherever you are

The Sheffield Utd vs Everton live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long-term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Sheffield Utd vs Everton live stream in the U.S.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch the Sheffield Utd vs Everton live stream on USA and on the NBC Sports website with a valid login. USA is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $40 per month, but you can get 50% off your first month - and it comes with more than 30 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $75 per month but gives you 121 channels, including USA, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also in YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the Sheffield Utd vs Everton live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 23/24 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which cost from $40 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, NBCSN and USA.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBCSN and USA.

How to watch the Sheffield Utd vs Everton live stream in the U.K.

TNT Sports - the rebranded name of what was BT Sport last season - has the Sheffield Utd vs Everton live stream in the U.K.

You can get it by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £29.99 per month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media.

To stream TNT Sports, you'll need Discovery Plus - a combo subscription allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment all in one place.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Sheffield Utd vs Everton live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Sheffield Utd vs Everton live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Sheffield Utd vs Everton live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan with DAZN gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 40% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Sheffield Utd vs Everton live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Sheffield Utd vs Everton live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Sheffield Utd vs Everton live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Sheffield Utd vs Everton live stream via Sky Sport. This costs $63.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.