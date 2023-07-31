England vs China live stream: How to watch Women’s World Cup 2023 game free online right now

The England vs China live stream sees the Lionesses need to avoid defeat in order to reach the knockout stages of the Women’s World Cup 2023. Fans in the U.K. can watch the action live and for FREE on ITVX. Traveling outside the UK right now? Watch the FREE ITVX stream from anywhere with a VPN.

England vs China live stream, date, time, channels England vs China live stream takes place on Tuesday (August 1)

► Time: 7:00 a.m. ET / 4:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. BST / 9:00 p.m. AEST

• U.S. — FS1 via Sling

• U.K. — ITV via ITVX (FREE)

England head into Tuesday’s Group D clash at Adelaide's Coppers Stadium having won their opening two games without conceding a goal and knowing that if they avoid defeat to China they will reach the last 16. They should be full of confidence but it’s been far from plain sailing for Sarina Wiegman’s side. Having looked nervy in the 1-0 win over Haiti, they secured a deserved 1-0 win over Denmark thanks to a stunning strike from Lauren James but suffered a major blow when influential midfielder Keira Walsh was stretchered off with a knee injury.

The Barcelona player, 26, is still having her injury assessed and could appear in the knockout stages, but it’s another piece of misfortune after England entered the tournament without captain Leah Williamson, forward Beth Mead and attacking midfielder Fran Kirby.

China, meanwhile, know that to have any chance of advancing past the group stage they will have to beat England. The Steel Roses were the dominant side in women’s football in the 1990s and did beat the Lionesses when they last met in 2015. However, they are currently 14th in the world rankings and have a relatively inexperienced squad.

Shui Qingxia’s side started the tournament with a 1-0 defeat to Denmark but showed in the slender 1-0 win over Haiti, where they played for 70 minutes with 10 players after midfielder Zhang Rui was sent off, that there is plenty of grit and talent in the side.

It’s all to play for in the England vs China live stream, and we’ll show you how to watch this Women’s World Cup 2023 game online from anywhere and for free down below. Our guide has all the info you need to stream every single match.

England vs China live streams by country

How to watch the England vs China live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch an England vs China live stream on Fox Sports 1 and the Fox Sports website with a valid login.

How to watch the England vs China live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the England vs China live stream on TSN, the home of Women's World Cup 2023 in Canada.

How to watch the England vs China live stream in the U.K.

In the U.K. the England vs China live stream will be available to watch for free on ITV, or you can stream online via ITVX.

How to watch the England vs China live stream in Australia

Aussie soccer fans can watch the Women's World Cup 2023 for free on Channel 7, including the England vs China live stream.

How to watch the England vs China live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the England vs China live stream via Prime on Sky Go.

Women's World Cup 2023 Group D table

Group D standings as of 11 a.m. ET on Monday, July 31.

Swipe to scroll horizontally GROUP D Header Cell - Column 0 PLAYED GD POINTS England 2 2 6 Denmark 2 0 3 China 2 0 3 Haiti 2 -2 0