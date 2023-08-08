Colombia vs Jamaica live stream: How to watch Women’s World Cup 2023 knockout game free online

The Colombia vs Jamaica live stream will see the Reggae Girlz look to extend their incredible run at the Women’s World Cup as they face a strong South American side for a place in the last eight — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

► Time: 4:00 a.m. ET / 1:00 a.m. PT / 9.00 a.m. BST / 6:00 p.m. AEST

• AUS — 7Plus (FREE LIVE STREAM)

• U.K. — ITVX (FREE LIVE STREAM)

• U.S. — FS1 via Sling

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Little was expected of Jamaica before the tournament got underway, with the Caribbean team making just their second appearance at a World Cup. Ranked 43rd in the world, they lost all three group games in 2019 and conceded 12 goals in the process. There were even reports that the players had not been paid and online fundraisers were launched to help the team. Despite the uncertainty, Jamaica impressed as they secured goalless draws against Brazil and France, as well as a 1-0 win over Panama to reach the last-16.

Jamaica manager Lorne Donaldson said his team entered the tournament believing that anything is possible and after achieving draws against two of the world’s top sides, they will enter the knockout stages full of confidence. Defensively the Reggae Girlz have been exceptional and in Khadija Shaw they possess a genuine goal threat. However, they face another tough test in Colombia, who delivered a shock of their own when they beat Germany 2-1, condemning the European giants to a first World Cup group stage defeat since 1995.

The South American nation topped Group H, despite losing their last game 1-0 to Morocco, and have plenty of talent in their squad. Centre-back Jorelyn Carabali has looked excellent in defence, while in attack they have a future star of the game in Linda Caicedo. The 18-year-old, who has recovered from ovarian cancer, scored a remarkable solo goal against Germany and will be looking to finally break down a stubborn Jamaica defence.

With a place in the quarter-finals against England up for grabs, the Colombia vs Jamaica live stream is certain to be a nail-biter. We’ll show you how to watch today's Women’s World Cup 2023 game online from anywhere and for free down below.

How to watch Colombia vs Jamaica anywhere

Colombia vs Jamaica live streams will be shown free on a few different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long-term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view an Australian service, you'd select Australia from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to 7Plus or another service and watch the game.

Colombia vs Jamaica live streams by country

How to watch the Colombia vs Jamaica live stream in Australia

Aussie soccer fans can watch the Women's World Cup 2023 for FREE on Channel 7, including the Colombia vs Jamaica live stream. The free-to-air network is available on traditional TV or online by using the 7Plus streaming platform

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on 7Plus as if you were back home. ExpressVPN is our top pick of the options out there.

How to watch the Colombia vs Jamaica live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch a Colombia vs Jamaica live stream on Fox Sports 1 and the Fox Sports website with a valid login. FS1 may be included as part of your cable TV package.

Another option would be Sling TV: the Sling Blue package starts at $45 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including Fox Sports 1. New users get 50% off their first month.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $75 per month with a 1-week free trial but gives you 121 channels, including Fox Sports 1, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. We recommend Sling and Fubo as two of the best streaming services.

FS1 is also on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo and DirectTV Stream.

Spanish language coverage is available via Telemundo or Peacock, but you will need a Peacock Premium subscription ($9.99/month) in order to watch.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Colombia vs Jamaica live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Sling TV offers two packages. The Sling Blue plan, from $45 a month, comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, NBCSN and USA. Plus, World Cup fans can stream the entire tournament on FS1 and FOX (if you have a local Fox Network on Sling).

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got FOX and FS1, and a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front, and dozens of additional sports channels, including NBCSN and ESPN.

How to watch the Colombia vs Jamaica live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Colombia vs Jamaica live stream on TSN, the home of Women's World Cup 2023 in Canada.

If you've cut the cord, you can sign up for TSN Direct for $19 per month or you can take an annual pass which works out at around $16 per month. Plus, the service is open to all: you don't need to have TSN as part of an existing TV package.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to TSN , but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a Colombia vs Jamaica live stream by using a quality VPN like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Colombia vs Jamaica live stream in the U.K.

In the U.K. the Colombia vs Jamaica live stream will be available to watch for free on the ITV, or you can stream online via ITVX. You will need a valid U.K. TV license in order to watch the game on TV or via online streaming.

If you're not currently in the U.K. and have a valid TV license, you can still watch a Colombia vs Jamaica live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Colombia vs Jamaica live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Colombia vs Jamaica live stream via Prime on Sky Go. You'll need to create an account, but otherwise, this streaming service is completely free to locals.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game of the Women's World Cup 2023 by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.