Chelsea vs Aston Villa live stream: How to watch the FA Cup fourth round online and on TV

The Chelsea vs Aston Villa live stream sees two Premier League heavyweights go toe-to-toe in the FA Cup fourth round. Who will secure the bragging rights at Stamford Bridge? You can watch from anywhere with a VPN.

► Time: 7.45 p.m. GMT / 2.45 p.m. ET / 11.45 a.m. PT / 6.45 a.m. AEDT (Jan. 27)

• U.S. — ESPN Plus

Chelsea are on a fine run of form at Stamford Bridge at the moment, with eight wins out of their last nine games in all competitions on home turf. That's not to say it was all plain sailing in their third-round defeat of Preston earlier this month. It took nearly an hour for Armando Broja to put the Blues ahead, but the flood gates opened after that, with Thiago Silva, Raheem Sterling and Enzo Fernandez all netting in the second half to send Chelsea through.

Aston Villa might be flying high in the Premier League at the moment but they've had a torrid time in the FA Cup in recent years. Their win over Middlesbrough last time out, which was only secured with a heavily deflected Matty Cash shot in the 87th minute, was their first in the competition since a third-round replay against Wycombe in 2016. Perhaps Villa have more pressing concerns this season, both domestically and in Europe, but Unai Emery's side will still be looking to advance here.

Can the Blues repeat their knockout success from the Carabao Cup in midweek and book their place in the next round? Or is it Villa's turn to march on? Here's how to get a Chelsea vs Aston Villa live stream where you are.

How to watch Chelsea vs Aston Villa from abroad

The Chelsea vs Aston Villa live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support.

ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ESPN Plus or another service and watch the game.

How to watch Chelsea vs Aston Villa around the world

How to watch Chelsea vs Aston Villa live streams in the U.S.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch the Chelsea vs Aston Villa live stream on ESPN Plus through the ESPN App on a range of devices. While an ESPN Plus subscription does not give you access to regular ESPN content, it will grant you access to thousands of live events, original shows and series that can't be found anywhere else (not even on the standard ESPN service). ESPN+ is available for $10.99 a month or $109.99 a year.

Even better ESPN Plus is available in a bundle with both Hulu and Disney Plus for $24.99 a month. That gets you all of the ESPN Plus events, top Hulu shows like It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, as well as the Disney Star Wars library.

If you already use ESPN Plus but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch Chelsea vs Aston Villa by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Can you watch the Chelsea vs Aston Villa live stream in the U.K.?

Unfortunately, the Chelsea vs Aston Villa live stream is not one of the FA Cup games that's being broadcast by either BBC or ITV in the U.K.

However, if you're in the U.K. right now but usually live somewhere where the game is being shown, you can still watch via the services you access in your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPNs, like ExpressVPN.

How to watch Chelsea vs Aston Villa in Canada

Canadians can watch Chelsea vs Aston Villa live on Sportsnet which has exclusive rights to the FA Cup in Canada.

To watch the FA Cup on Sportsnet and its streaming service SN Now, you will need a Sportsnet premium subscription. This requires a monthly subscription of $34.99 but comes with access to a whole host of other sports from across the world. There is also an annual subscription that works out at around $20.99 a month.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to Sportsnet, but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a Chelsea vs Aston Villa by using a quality VPN like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Aston Villa live stream in Australia

Aussie soccer fans can watch the entire FA Cup live on Paramount Plus including the Chelsea vs Aston Villa live stream. The streaming service is AU$9.99 and also has a plethora of other content such as MTV and Nickelodeon.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on Paramount Plus as if you were back home. ExpressVPN is out top pick of the options out there.

How to watch Chelsea vs Aston Villa live streams in New Zealand

Kiwis can stream Chelsea vs Aston Villa via Sky Sport Now. This costs $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.