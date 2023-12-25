Burnley vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Burnley vs Liverpool live stream is a chance for the Reds to strengthen their claim to the Premier League trophy but Burnley are bouncing after a much-needed win — and you can watch it live from anywhere with a VPN.

Burnley’s most recent game saw them earn their third win of the season against Fulham courtesy of second-half goals from Wilson Odobert and Sander Berge. This result has given the relegation-threatened side a well-timed lift ahead of the visit of Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Liverpool’s most recent result was a 1-1 draw with fellow title-chasers Arsenal. It was a respectable point, but because the game was at Anfield, Liverpool would have been hoping to secure all three. Nevertheless, Liverpool are still in a hugely favorable position in the closely contested EPL title race, and a win here would further boost their title hopes.

Can Burnley claim a famous victory, or will Liverpool’s charge towards the Premier League trophy continue? You’ll need to watch a Liverpool vs Burnley live stream to find out, and we’ve got all the details you need down below.

How to watch the Burnley vs Liverpool live stream wherever you are

The Burnley vs Liverpool live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and still want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long-term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sling TV or another service to watch the game.

How to watch the Burnley vs Liverpool live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Burnley vs Liverpool live stream on USA Network and on the NBC Sports website with a valid login. The USA Network is available with most cable TV packages.

Not got cable? For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package starts at $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $75 per month but gives you 121 channels, including USA, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also in YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Burnley vs Liverpool live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Burnley vs Liverpool live stream in the U.K.

This season, Amazon Prime Video is broadcasting 20 Premier League games in the U.K. and the Burnley vs Liverpool live stream is one of them. The full match will be streamed live exclusively for Amazon Prime subscribers and can be watched on any device that offers the Amazon Prime Video app.

Prime Video is available as part of the Amazon Prime membership, which costs £8.99 per month or £95 annually for an individual. You can also sign up for Prime Video on its own for £5.99 per month. New Prime subscribers get a free 30-day trial.

If you’re outside the U.K. but have an Amazon Prime subscription, you can still watch the Burnley vs Liverpool live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Burnley vs Liverpool live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Burnley vs Liverpool live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 26% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Burnley vs Liverpool live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Burnley vs Liverpool live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Burnley vs Liverpool live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Burnley vs Liverpool live stream via Sky Sport. This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $24.99 per week, $44.99 per month, or $449.99 per year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.