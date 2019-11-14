Walmart Black Friday starts with epic $129 Apple Watch 3 deal

Black Friday is technically still a few days out, but Walmart Black Friday deals are starting tonight with the announcement of Walmart's Buy Now Deals.

Similar to Walmart's Early Deals Drop in late October, Walmart's Buy Now event is offering early Black Friday deals for shoppers who don't want to wait till November 29. Among the best deals you can buy right now is an epic iPad Pro deal, which is one of the best iPad Black Friday deals we've seen so far.

In addition to its Buy Now sale, Walmart is also confirming that its main Black Friday event will begin online on Wednesday, November 27 at 10pm ET. That's right, Black Friday will begin on Wednesday — not Friday. In stores, Walmart's Black Friday event will kick off on Thanksgiving Day (November 28) at 6pm local time.

For those who choose to shop in-store, Walmart will have "Check Out With Me" associates at various Walmart stores. They will help you make your purchases from store aisles instead of Walmart's traditional checkout lines.

Below are all the details you need to know along with the best Walmart Buy Now deals you can purchase today. Be sure to follow our Cyber Monday deals coverage for the best post-Black Friday discounts.

Walmart Black Friday Cheat Sheet

Buy Now Deals: early Black Friday deals you can shop right now

Deals start at 12am ET Nov. 27 (Main Event online): Black Friday deals begin at 10pm ET

Black Friday deals begin at 10pm ET Nov. 28 (Main Event in-store): Black Friday deals begin at 6pm local time

Walmart Buy Now Deals

Apple iPad Pro 10" (512GB): was $999 now $599

The 10.5-inch iPad Pro is an excellent tablet for anyone who wants a big-screen tablet without the big price. It features Apple's A10X Fusion chip, Touch ID, 12MP back camera, and a 7MP FaceTime HD. The 512GB model is the top-of-the line mode, but Walmart has it at its lowest price ever.

Bose SoundSport In-Ear Headphones: was $99 now $34

Who says Bose headphones have to cost a fortune? These wired buds offer solid Bose sound quality without breaking the bank. They're now just $34, which is $5 cheaper than last month and their new all-time low.

Asus VivoBook 15: was $349 now $249

The Asus VivoBook 15 is a solid laptop for everyday use. It features a 15.6-inch screen, Ryzen 3 3200U CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. Normally on sale for $349, it's now $100 off.

Star Wars Jedi Challenges: was $99 now $69

This Star Wars AR headset lets you live out your Jedi fantasies with the help of an included tracking beacon and a replica of the infamous Star Wars lightsaber. The experience is powered by your smartphone and it's compatible with various handhelds.

Asus ROG Strix w/ 512GB: was $1,299 now $999

This gaming rig packs everything you need to power through today's PC games. Under the hood, you'll find a Core i5 9300H CPU, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a GTX 1660Ti GPU. It's $300 off.

Curved gaming monitor sale: prices from $179

Immerse yourself in the latest PC games with one of these curved gaming monitors on sale at Walmart. Brands include Samsung, AOC, MSI, Acer, Asus, and Viotek.

Arcade 1Up Final Fight: was $299 now $199

The Final Fight console features four games in one. You get Final Fight, 1944 The Loop Master, Ghost 'N Goblins, and Strider. The system is $100 off.

Walmart Confirmed Black Friday Deals

Apple Watch S3 (GPS): was $199 now $129

On Nov. 27, you can get the Apple Watch 3 for an epic price of just $129. The star of Walmart's Black Friday sale, this is the lowest price we've ever seen for the S3 and an absolute steal.

iPhone + Galaxy sale: get up to $700 Walmart gift card

On Nov. 27, you'll be able to get up to a $450 Walmart eGift card with the purchase of select phones from the iPhone 11 family, Galaxy S10 family, and more. Trade in an old phone, and you'll get another Walmart eGift card valued at up to $250. Combined, you could walk out with $700 worth of Walmart eGift cards.

Xbox One S 3-Game Bundle: was $249 now $149

On Nov. 27, gamers will be able to get this super cheap Xbox One S bundle. You get Minecraft, Sea of Thieves, and Fortnight — along with the Xbox console — for just $149.

AirPods with Charging Case: was $159 now $129

On Nov. 27, you can get the AirPods 2 with standard charging case for just $129. It features Apple's latest H1 chip for faster wireless connectivity with Apple devices. This is their second-lowest price of the year. (They hit $125 briefly at eBay).