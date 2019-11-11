Walmart Black Friday sale: Up to 50% off Google Home devices

If you're looking to upgrade your home with some smart devices, you'll want to take advantage of these early Walmart Black Friday deals. For a limited time, the retailer is taking up to 50% off select Google smart home devices.

Of all the Google Home devices on sale, the Google Home mini gets the biggest price cut. Currently, you can snag the Google Home Mini (Charcoal) w/ 3 Disney Books Bundle for $25. Normally, this smart speaker retails for $49, so that's $24 off and one of the lowest prices we've ever seen for it. Even better, it's bundled with three Disney Little Golden Books titles: The Lion King, Aladdin, and Frozen. This trilogy of children's books are a great complement to Disney Plus and makes for one of the best smart home deals of the season.

Google Home Mini w/ 3 Books: was $49 now $25 @ Walmart

The Google Home Mini features an attractive design, great audio, and the ability to control Android TVs and Chromecast. For a limited time, it's $24 off and includes 3 Disney Golden Books for the little ones.

The Google Home Mini is Google's answer to the Amazon Echo Dot. It's powered by Google Assistant and features a built-in mic for hands-free operation.

In our Google Home Mini review, we liked its attractive design, solid sound, and the fact that it allowed us to control our Android TV and Chromecast. The Google Home Mini can also give you the day's news, control other Google smart home devices, and stream your favorite playlist. In real world testing, the Google Home Mini's sound was superior to the Echo Dot's.

If you don't need the Disney Little Golden books, as an alternative, Walmart also offers the Google Smart Light Start Kit for $29 ($26 off).

For more deals like this, bookmark our Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals coverage.