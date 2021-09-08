USA vs Honduras live stream — how to watch World Cup qualifier online

Tonight's USA vs Honduras live stream finds the American side looking to finally win already. The USMNT went nil-nil with El Salvador in the first World Cup qualifier and then 1-1 with Canada in the Sunday game.

USA vs Honduras live stream, date, time, channels The USA vs Honduras live stream takes place today (Wednesday, Sept. 8).

► Time: 10:05 p.m. ET / 7:05 p.m. PT / 3:05 a.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on Universo and Telemundo via Sling or Fubo.TV, or on Paramount Plus.

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Canada was seen as a threat, but the conventional wisdom was that the US team would do its best win at home as it had already drawn on the road. And then goalkeeper Zack Steffen tested positive for Covid-19 and announced that he wouldn't be with his team on social media.

That wasn't the only flaw in the US side, as Weston McKennie (suspension for breaking Covid protocols) and Gio Reyna (hamstring injury) were both off the field. McKennie was then dismissed by the national team on Monday, while Reyna is expected to miss tonight's match due to that injury.

That said, things could have actually been worse: Canada had plenty of opportunities to score, so a tie is practically fortunate.

America has previously fared well against Honduras, but have not won in their last three away games at San Pedro Sula. They've had the exact same luck as the Americans, drawing 1-1 against Canada and 0-0 against El Salvador. Both were home games.

Can USA get a win? You can find out by watching the USA vs Honduras live stream — and we'll show you how to do that below.

How to watch the USA vs Honduras live stream from anywhere

The USA vs Honduras live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Paramount Plus or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the USA vs Honduras live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the USA vs Honduras live stream on Paramount Plus or on a variety of networks including CBS Sports Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo and Universo. The game starts at 10:05 p.m. ET / 7:05 p.m. PT.

If you've already cut the cord, you can instead look to Sling TV: the Sling Blue + Best of Spanish TV combo (which is $40 per month) comes with more than 63 channels, including Universo. Plus, Sling is also offering a 30-day trial for the bargain price of $10 right now.

Or you could try Fubo.TV. It's a little more expensive, at $65 per month, but you get 117+ channels here, including CBS Sports Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Universo and Universo Now.

Can you watch the USA vs Honduras live stream in the UK?

In the U.K., the USA vs Honduras live stream is not broadcast.

Bad news, right? Those temporarily in the U.K. trying to watch with their existing subscription can still follow the game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the USA vs Honduras live stream in Canada

OneSoccer is carrying the USA vs Honduras live stream in Canada.

However, if you're in Canada temporarily you could always use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to watch the action in another country, provided you are a subscriber to the service in question.