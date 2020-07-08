The Umbrella Academy season 2 trailer is here -- watch it right now

It's the end of the world as we know — again — in Netflix's first official Umbrella Academy 2 trailer. The Hargreeves superhero siblings are back and going back in time, as they time travel to circa 1963 and JFK's assassination. They've got an apocalypse to stop, hopefully for good, when season 2 premieres on July 31.

Umbrella Academy, based on the comics by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá, centers on the extremely dysfunctional Hargreeves family. The patriarch, Sir Reginald Hargreeves, adopted seven babies of mysterious, supernatural birth and turned them into a superhero team. In season 1, the siblings reunited after their father's death and uncovered some dark secrets.

One of those was that Vanya (Ellen Page) was not un-super at all, but rather possessed an immense power that would bring about a world apocalypse. Her siblings can't stop it from happening, so time-traveling Number Five (Aidan Gallagher) whisks them all away ... to the past.

Unfortunately, as the trailer proves, the past is present, since Number Five informs his brothers and sisters, "We brought the end of the world back here with us."

Umbrella Academy season 2 kicks off with the Hargreeves scattered across a three-year period in Dallas, Texas. They find themselves in some sticky and/or interesting situations: Klaus (Robert Sheehan) seems to become the leader of a cult, while ghost Ben (Justin H. Min) goes along for the ride; Luther (Tom Hopper) may join a fight club; Diego (David Castañeda) appears to be in a mental facility; and Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman takes part in a civil rights sit-in.

Number Five must find a way to reunite them all and prevent the apocalypse for real this time and return to their regularly scheduled time period.

The trailer also gives us the first good looks at a handful of new characters, including a trio of very scary, chilly Swedish assassins. We also see Yusuf Gatewood as smart and confident Raymond, Marin Ireland as fearless mom Sissy and Ritu Arya as sassy Lila.

Umbrella Academy was one of Netflix's biggest hits in 2019. Luckily, season 2 was filmed at the end of last year, so it was already banked before the coronavirus pandemic shut down most film and TV productions.