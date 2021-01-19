UFC 257 live stream: How to watch McGregor vs Poirier 2 online

UFC 257 time and date The UFC 257 main card begins at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 23. We expect Poirier vs McGregor 2 to start around midnight ET.

The preliminary card started at 6:30 p.m. ET, and the second prelim card begins at 8 p.m..

The event is will broadcast from the UFC Fight Island facilities in Abu Dhabi.

6+ years in the making, the UFC 257 live stream is headlined by Conor McGregor's return to the ring for Poirier vs McGregor 2. The last time they fought, at UFC 178 back in September 2014, McGregor ended things early with a round 1 TKO.

Despite that result, McGregor isn't seen to repeat that quick dusting this time. Poirier's loss at UFC 178 wound up being his last featherweight division matchup, and he would advance up the weight classifications to the 155-pound Lightweight division — where he's thrived since.

That being said, most experts online are picking McGregor, and bookies have him winning as well. DraftKings, last we checked, has McGregor at the moneyline favorite at -305 to Poirier's +250.

This is McGregor's first fight in over a year, as his last trip inside the octagon saw him defeat Donald Cerrone on Jan. 18 in a first round TKO. His previous fight saw him lose to the since-retired Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018, who took him 4 rounds and won via neck crank submission.

This match is expected to give us a clear sign for who will be challenging for the Lightweight Championship, since Justin Gaethje is merely the top-ranked interim title holder. McGregor must have his eyes on it, since he was the last non-interim champ before Khabib.

Here's everything you need to know to watch UFC 257 live streams online:

Where to live stream UFC 257 in the US

You're gonna need ESPN Plus to watch UFC 257 live streams, because you're not gonna go without the main card, which starts at 10 p.m. ET, are you? And the main prelim fights are on both ESPN and ESPN Plus, so those who haven't subscribed to the latter yet can get a taste of it all for themselves, before forking the cash over.

The former is available on most cable packages, as well as two of the best streaming services: including Sling TV and FuboTV.

UFC 257 Early Prelim fights start at 6:15 p.m. ET on UFC FightPass, which is $9.99 per month. Then, the higher-up set of prelim fights that start at 8 p.m. ET, on ESPN2 and ESPN+.

UFC 257 live streams cost $64.99 (on top of ESPN Plus), new subscribers and those on current monthly plans can get UFC 257 at a discounted rate via the $84.98 annual plan + UFC 257 offer.

Sling TV: ESPN is on Sling Orange, one of the service's three packages, which also includes the Disney Channel, ESPN2 and ESPN3.

View Deal

Fubo.TV: If you love sports, you probably want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial. The channel lineup includes ESPN, as well as other top networks including Bravo, FX, MTV and USA.

How to watch UFC 257 in the UK

UFC 257 is another late night affair for fight night fans in the UK — you'll likely watch McGregor vs Poirier begin at around 5 a.m. BST if you're tuning in live, as the means the main card starts at 3 a.m. BST. It's live on BT Sport Box Office, where it costs £19.95. Prelims are on UFC Fight Pass.

Just a heads up, though, it's not available via a web browser, but through apps on Now TV devices, PlayStations, Xbox, Apple TV and some Smart TVs.

How to watch UFC 257 live streams in Canada

Our neighbors in the great white north will watch the early prelims on UFC Fight Pass, while the prelims are on TSN and RDS. UFC 257's main card is available on various providers, including BELL and Rogers.

UFC 257 fight card

On fight night, we will update this with results.

Early prelims (6:15 p.m. ET) on UFC Fight Pass

Andrew Sanchez vs. Makhmud Muradov — Middleweight

Movsar Evloev vs. Nik Lentz — Catchweight

Amir Albazi vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov — Flyweight

Prelims (8 p.m. ET) on ESPN and ESPN Plus

Nasrat Haqparast vs. Arman Tsarukyan — Lightweight

Brad Tavares (#14) vs. Antônio Carlos Júnior (NR) — Middleweight

Julianna Peña (#7) vs. Sara McMann (9) — Bantamweight

Khalil Rountree Jr. vs. Marcin Prachnio — Light Heavyweight

Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN Plus):