Tunisia vs Australia live stream: How to watch World Cup 2022 game for free online

Tunisia vs Australia live stream, date, time, channels The Tunisia vs Australia live stream takes place Saturday, Nov. 26.

► Time 10 a.m. GMT / 5 a.m. ET / 2 a.m. PT / 9 p.m. AEDT

• U.S. — Watch on FS1 via Sling (opens in new tab)

• U.K. — Watch on BBC and BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)

Both teams gave spirited performances but ultimately failed to win their first-round World Cup fixtures against more fancied European sides. Tunisia held their own in a goalless draw with Denmark while Australia scored first but couldn’t prevent France from overwhelming them.

The Tunisia vs Australia live stream won’t feature many players from Europe’s big clubs — and that’s exactly why you should watch it! It’s not often that you get the chance to watch players you may not have heard of on the world’s biggest stage.

Plus, make sure you don’t miss a moment of the World Cup by checking out our full how to watch World Cup 2022 live streams hub.

How to watch Tunisia vs Australia anywhere

The Tunisia vs Australia live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

(opens in new tab) Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sling or another service and watch the game.

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan (opens in new tab)

Tunisia vs Australia live streams by country

How to watch the Tunisia vs Australia live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Tunisia vs Australia stream on Fox Sports 1 (FS1) and the Fox Sports website (opens in new tab) with a valid login. FS1 may be included as part of your cable TV package.

Another option would be Sling TV (opens in new tab): the Sling Blue package costs just $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including FS1. But best of all, right now Sling is offering half off the first month (opens in new tab), allowing you to watch the entire World Cup for just $20.

Or you could go for Fubo.TV (opens in new tab). Its Pro Plan costs $70 per month but gives you 121 channels, including FS1, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

Spanish language coverage is available via Telemundo or Peacock (opens in new tab). The first 12 games will be available to watch on a free account, but if you want to watch the full tournament you'll need a Peacock Premium subscription ($9.99/month).

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Uruguay vs South Korea live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Sling TV (opens in new tab) offers two packages, both of which cost $40 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, NBCSN and USA. Plus, World Cup fans can stream the entire tournament on FS1 and FOX.

(opens in new tab) If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo.TV (opens in new tab). It's got FOX and FS1, a a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front, and dozens of additional sports channels, including NBCSN and ESPN.

How to watch the Tunisia vs Australia live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Tunisia vs Australia live stream on TSN (opens in new tab), the home of World Cup 2022 in Canada.

If you've cut the cord, you can sign up for TSN Direct (opens in new tab) for $19.99 per month or you can take an annual pass which works out at $16.66 per month. Plus, the service is open to all: you don't need to have TSN as part of an existing TV package.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to TSN , but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a USA vs Wales live stream by using a quality VPN like ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Tunisia vs Australia live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.K., the Tunisa vs Australia live stream will be available to watch for free on the BBC, or you can stream online via BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab). You will need a valid U.K. TV license in order to watch the game on TV or via online streaming.

If you're not currently in the U.K. and have a valid TV license, you can still watch a Tunisa vs Australia live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Tunisia vs Australia live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussie soccer fans can watch the World Cup 2022 for free on SBS, including the Tunisa vs Australia live stream. The free-to-air network is available on traditional TV or online by using SBS On-Demand (opens in new tab).

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on SBS as if you were back home. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is our top pick of the options out there.

How to watch the Tunisia vs Australia live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the Tunisia vs Australia live stream via Sky Sport (opens in new tab). This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now (opens in new tab) service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week, $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game of the World Cup 2022 by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

Tunisia vs Australia preview

Despite only managing 38% possession against the Danes, Tunisia gave as good as they got to hold out for an impressive draw. The North African side had 13 shots as well so they posed plenty of threat. The result owed a lot to midfielder Aïssa Laïdouni who displayed plenty of industry as well as quality — and certainly got the crowd going. His midfield partner Elles Skhiri, of Bundesliga side Koln, also put in a solid performance. When facing a more evenly matched opponent like Australia it will be interesting to see what the Carthage Eagles can offer up front.

Adelaide United’s Craig Goodwin must have thought he was dreaming after scoring against world champions France to put his Socceroos side 1-0 up. Sadly there was no great upset as France ran out 4-1 winners but Australia certainly showed what they were about. A physical side with quality in wide areas from the likes of Matthew Leckie (who has played for numerous Bundesliga sides) they worked hard but couldn’t quite contain the like of Kylian Mbappe. Like Tunisia, we await to see their approach in a more even contest, perhaps incoming Newcastle wonderkid Garang Kuol (who made a late appearance from the bench) will start.

With the eyes of the world on two sets of players who don't usually get so much attention, the Tunisia vs Australia live stream will make for fascinating viewing and perhaps a footballing education.

Tunisia vs Australia team news

Tunisia captain Youssef Msakni had been a doubt for the Denmark game but completed 80 minutes so will be fit to start once again. Skhiri and Laïdouni will continue their partnership in midfield. Left-back Ali Maâloul has been recovering from an injury but was fit enough for the bench last time out.

Just days before kick-off against France, winger Martin Boyle was ruled out of the entire tournament from a knee injury. Marco Tilio took his place but aside from that Graham Arnold has a clean bill of health in his squad. Captain Matt Ryan and Aaron Mooy are indispensable and guaranteed to start such a big game.

World Cup 2022 Group D table

Group D standings as of 11 a.m. ET on Friday, November 25.