Top VPN Private Internet Access slashes prices by a huge 83%

The best day of the year for shopping is almost here, so make sure not to miss out on the many Black Friday deals around for bagging your next security software.

One of the best VPN services, Private Internet Access has just dropped its usual price by an incredible 83%. This makes one of the cheapest VPN providers on the market even more affordable.

Users can now get its two-year plan for what it works out to be just $2.03 per month (opens in new tab). What's more, that includes 4 months free, meaning you get 28 months for the price of 24.

That's probably the best Black Friday VPN deals that we have seen so far. So, keep reading as we breakdown all the details below.

A service that has made great progress over our last couple of rounds of testing, Private Internet Access comes with quality apps, lots of features, an excellent kill switch and above-average support. Already a very affordable provider, it got even cheaper for this Black Friday. Users ready to sign-up for its 2-year plan will have to pay just $2.03 a month, which includes 4 months FREE. Just follow the link on this page to grab this bargain and try out the software risk-free for 30 days.

Is this PIA deal any good?

Despite being around for a long time, it's been over the last couple of years that we have seen PIA as a serious competitor to the top VPN providers on the market.

Signing up for PIA will give you access to a wide range of quality apps that are all super easy-to-use even for beginners. At the same time, there are heaps of extra features that may suit even more experienced users looking to better customize their software.

Its no-log policy has recently aced an independent audit, too, and it delivered almost impeccable streaming unblocking last time we checked. Although it failed with a few platforms and non-US Netflix, it's still a decent VPN for streaming.

What we loved most, though, is its pricing. In fact, PIA is super cheap all year around – but this deal is absolutely unmissable (opens in new tab).