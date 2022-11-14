This super short-term NordVPN deal offers the best price we've ever seen

As one of the best VPN services of 2022, NordVPN is a real safe bet when it comes to staying anonymous online. So, when it drops killer VPN deals like this, ears tend to prick up and bargain hunters begin to flock.

Between November 14 and November 20, Nord is offering Tom's Guide and TechRadar readers a massive exclusive discount: on its 2-year plan, you'll be able to claim 3 months FREE, which works out at just $2.49 / £2.09 a month (opens in new tab). That's equal to the cheapest we've ever seen NordVPN go, and it's definitely not to be missed.

It is worth noting that the code NORDEXCLUSIVE will be automatically applied when you add the 2-year plan to your basket, and the $2.49 price will then display.

The timing is a little strange, as this offer undercuts almost every one of the best Black Friday VPN deals (opens in new tab) but won't stick around until the big day. However, if you're quick on the trigger, you'll be able to bag one of the best providers on the market for an incredible price.

Do note that if you've ever visited the NordVPN site before, you may not see this exclusive deal – to fix that, simply right-click on our link and open the page in Incognito mode.

(opens in new tab) NordVPN | 2-year plan + 3 months FREE | $2.49/mo (opens in new tab)

Save 69%: The two-year deal from NordVPN is the best price you'll get right now for the big-name VPN, and the with the addition of 3 months FREE, it's undeniable value. You'll also get a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee so you can test it out before you commit.

Why should you go for this NordVPN deal?

NordVPN is one of the leading VPN services on the market and delivers a powerful, security-focused experience. While it’s not usually the cheapest VPN, this offer drops it in line with some bargain providers that it easily outclasses in terms of performance and features.

This two-year plan is simply the cheapest price available today for one of the best services on the market. Plus, that addition of 3 free months makes your money go even further, keeping you protected for longer. Can't complain with that, eh?

In our latest round of testing, Nord proved to be incredibly fast on just about all its servers, was able to unblock every streaming service we tried it with, and offers intuitive apps that run on just about any device. Plus, with features like Onion over VPN and Meshnet, there's a ton of functionality available for experts.

Right now we think that this limited-time deal from NordVPN offers the very best value on the market (opens in new tab), and it's well worth making the most of before it ends on November 20.

For other discounts throughout the year, take a look at our NordVPN coupons page.