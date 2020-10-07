This incredible Echo Show 5 bundle is just $49 ahead of Prime Day

Prime Day is going to offer some epic deals on Amazon's devices. However, if you can't wait till then — here's one of the best Prime Day deals we've seen so far.

For Prime members only, Amazon has its Echo Show 5 with the Blink Mini Camera on sale for $49.99. (You'll need to sign into your Prime account to see this price). That's $75 cheaper than buying each device separately and one of the best early Prime Day sales we've seen all year.

Echo Show 5 w/ Blink Mini Cam: was $124 now $49 @ Amazon

The Echo Show 5 is a compact smart display with a 5.5-inch screen that's perfect for checking the weather, managing to-do lists, or making video calls. This bundle includes a Blink Mini Cam and costs just $49.99. Want the camera by itself? It's also on sale w/ a 1-year Food Network sub for $44.99. That's the cheapest Echo Show 5 deal we've ever seen.View Deal

In our Echo Show 5 review , we praised Amazon for making a respectable smart display with decent audio, a nice screen, and some nifty features. You can use the 5.5-inch, 960 x 480 display to look up recipes, check the weather, and more.

It's worth noting that the Echo Show 5's screen is too small to make it your go-to multimedia machine, but the 4-watt speaker delivered acceptable audio in our tests. The built-in camera also makes surprisingly excellent video calls, which is an ideal way to keep in touch with loved ones, especially now that social distancing is here to stay. We also like that the Echo Show 5 has a physical camera shutter for increased privacy, something that the more expensive Echo Show lacks.

It's not likely this will get cheaper next week, so rest assured you're getting the best price possible with this deal.