Get the Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus for $99 in this early Prime Day deal

When I see a good deal, I get excited. Knowing that a product that many people will want is available at a discount warms my heart. When a deal is at an all-time low, I get even more thrilled.

The Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus is on sale for $99, which is its lowest price ever. Considering it usually sells for $179, this is an excellent opportunity to enhance the security of your home with a bright floodlight and camera. The previous all-time low price was $119, so this deal nets you an extra $20 off the last low price. (For more deals, check out our Prime Day deals live blog).

Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus: was $179 now $99 at Amazon This floodlight and camera combo has a history of being well-received by Amazon shoppers. It has all of the essential features offered by the more expensive Pro model, but with just a few minor cuts (they both offer 1080p video and two super bright 3000° Kelvin with 2000 Lumen floodlights,

While we haven't reviewed the Floodlight Cam Wired Plus, we do have a Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro review, and it covers many of the features offered on the Plus with just a few minor notable upgrades. Most notably, we appreciated the brightness of the floodlights, and both models share the same brightness rating.

Ultimately, we awarded it a solid 4-star rating, reflecting the device's overall quality. We noted that it's "Ring’s best floodlight camera," which is solid for a company that makes some great models.

But as good as it is, the Floodlight Cam Wired Plus offers most of the same benefits at a much lower price. Between the advanced motion detection alerts with customizable zones, high-resolution video capture (so you can really see that bear eating your garbage can) and bright lights, this has everything you could want from a floodlight for your smart home.

If you want a floodlight from a different brand (perhaps you're already part of the Google Nest ecosystem), check out our best outdoor security cameras buying guide for all the info you need to help you make the right purchase decision for you.