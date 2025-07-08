Home security upgrade — Blink has some amazing deals live for Prime Day, including 50% off its video doorbell
If you're a fan of improving your home security, then you're in luck, as we're already seeing some great Prime Day deals for Blink cameras.
There's nothing quite like the piece of mind that comes with having a solid home security setup. However, finding the best security cameras for a decent price can be a challenge.
Blink offers some fantastic cameras for outside and inside your home, as well as video doorbells. On top of that, Blink's subscription allows users more peace of mind with Cloud storage, extended Live view and the ability to share videos.
Right now, you can grab some pretty impressive discounts for Blink's products, including the Outdoor 4 Floodlight camera for only $59 at Amazon, which is a pretty astounding price cut from the usual price of $129.
Alternatively, if you're looking for something for the inside of your house, then you can grab the Blink Mini 2 for only $19 from Amazon, which is a 50% discount from the normal price of $39.
Read on to see some of the great savings that you can make on Blink cameras this Prime Day.
Prime Day Blink Camera deals: Quick links
- Blink Mini 2: was $39 now $19 @ Amazon
- Blink Video Doorbell: was $59 now $29 @ Amazon
- Blink Outdoor 4 Floodlight camera: was $129 now $59 @ Amazon
- Blink 3x Outdoor 4 cameras: was $259 now $99 @ Amazon
- Blink Video Doorbell + 3x Outdoor 4 cameras: was $249 now $124 @ Amazon
The Blink Mini 2 is the 2nd generation of home security cameras that offer Day and Night HD views of your home, alongside two audio and motion detection. On top of that, the Blink Mini 2 offers enhanced motion detection and an LED spotlight.
The second-generation Blink video doorbell offers a two-year battery life, HD picture and infrared night vision. The Blink video doorbell is also wireless, making it easy to set up and start protecting your home.
The Blink Outdoor 4 is the latest wireless smart camera from the brand and features 1080P HD live view, infrared night vision and two-way audio. The cameras also come with enhanced motion and person detection, making sure that anyone who enters your property is captured on camera.
The Blink Outdoor 4 floodlight camera features 700 lumens of motion-triggered LED lighting, HD live view and completely wireless operation. On top of that, you're looking at the standard two-year battery life, plus enhanced motion detection, meaning you'll never be caught unawares.
For a complete package, you can grab the Blink video doorbell, plus three Outdoor 4 wireless security cameras. With each offering two years of battery life and HD quality video, you can rest easy knowing your home is as safe as possible.
