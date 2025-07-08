Home security upgrade — Blink has some amazing deals live for Prime Day, including 50% off its video doorbell

If you're a fan of improving your home security, then you're in luck, as we're already seeing some great Prime Day deals for Blink cameras.

There's nothing quite like the piece of mind that comes with having a solid home security setup. However, finding the best security cameras for a decent price can be a challenge.

Blink offers some fantastic cameras for outside and inside your home, as well as video doorbells. On top of that, Blink's subscription allows users more peace of mind with Cloud storage, extended Live view and the ability to share videos.

Right now, you can grab some pretty impressive discounts for Blink's products, including the Outdoor 4 Floodlight camera for only $59 at Amazon, which is a pretty astounding price cut from the usual price of $129.

Alternatively, if you're looking for something for the inside of your house, then you can grab the Blink Mini 2 for only $19 from Amazon, which is a 50% discount from the normal price of $39.

Read on to see some of the great savings that you can make on Blink cameras this Prime Day.

Blink Outdoor 4 Floodlight camera: was $129 now $59 at Amazon The Blink Outdoor 4 floodlight camera features 700 lumens of motion-triggered LED lighting, HD live view and completely wireless operation. On top of that, you're looking at the standard two-year battery life, plus enhanced motion detection, meaning you'll never be caught unawares.