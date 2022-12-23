The wildest TVs of 2022: 97-inch OLED, bendable TVs, foldable Micro LED and more

Some of the coolest TVs we’ve ever seen were announced in 2022, from best-in-class OLED TVs to big-screen beasts. This year also featured TVs that curve, bend and fold on command, pushing the limits of what's possible for TV technology.

While the best TVs of the year include the likes of the LG C2 OLED TV and Samsung QN95B Neo QLED TV, some of the coolest TVs aren’t necessarily ones we think you should buy. But their innovations make us excited about the future of at-home entertainment, whether it’s for watching blockbuster movies or gaming.

Here's our rewind of the 2022 TVs that stood out the most.

97-inch LG G2 OLED TV

Another TV that’ll wow at your Superbowl party is the 97-inch configuration of the LG G2 OLED TV, LG’s top-shelf OLED offering for 2022. While the LG G2 OLED comes in a range of traditional sizes, the 97-inch option is the largest OLED TV ever. It’s also LG’s brightest OLED yet, thanks to the OLED evo technology that lets the TV get brighter without risking burn-in.

The only thing that’s not so awesome about the 97-inch LG G2 is the price: it costs $25,000. LG’s premium laser projectors are certainly more cost-effective ways to set up a big screen at home, but we can’t blame you for wanting OLED.

In the market for a TV you can actually afford? Check out our roundup of the best cheap TV deals right now. Or, if you’ve recently purchased a new TV, here’s our guide to the TV settings you should change first.

C Seed N1

Look no further for the perfect housewarming gift for your billionaire best friend: The C Seed N1 is a TV that might as well have been inspired by a futuristic spy movie. This year, Austrian design firm C Seed conjured up large-scale TV that appears from a metallic box and unfolds like an accordion. It’s available in 103-, 137- and 165-inches and starts at a mere $200,000.

Despite the N1 being out of most shopper’s budgets, the design is still worth appreciating. The Micro LED panels are split by modules, making it possible for the TV to fold up on itself and tuck away out of sight. While we haven’t had the chance to see it in-person, it’s definitely on our 2023 bucket list.

Samsung Odyssey Ark

Though it's technically a gaming monitor, the 55-inch Samsung Odyssey Ark could definitely suffice as a TV — what's more, it actually has Samsung's smart TV platform built-in, so you can stream your favorite shows when you're not gaming. Or, you can stream while gaming, thanks to the Odyssey Ark's multi-view modes.

There's also cockpit mode, which lets the curved display rotate vertically. While we've seeing rotating gaming monitors before, this is the first of its size. We must mention that we noticed some performance irregularities during testing, though that doesn't change the fact that the Odyssey Ark successfully caters to an underserved niche. And that's pretty cool to us.

LG OLED Flex

If you took the 42-inch LG C2 OLED TV and made it bendable, you get the LG OLED Flex. As a hybrid of a TV and gaming monitor, the OLED Flex is perfect for those who want both a curved screen for gaming and a flat screen for watching video. The display bends from flat all the way to a 900R curve with just the press of a button.

What’s more, the curve can be customized across 20 levels in-between, with the option to assign presets for your favorite angles. Versatility combined with great performance (from what we saw in our hands-on demo) makes for one of the coolest gaming TVs this year.

98-inch Samsung QN100B Neo QLED TV

In 2022, Samsung launched a ginormous TV that can truly transform your living room into a movie theater. Called the Samsung QN100B Neo QLED TV, this behemoth of a screen spans 98-inches, making it one of the biggest 4K TVs you can actually buy — if you have $40,000, that is.

Once you look past the sticker shock, you’ll find top-notch Mini LED backlighting and beefy speakers. Samsung’s One Connect box helps with cable management, while the Tizen smart TV platform ensures endless streaming options. For those who can afford it, the Samsung QN100B Neo QLED TV is the ultimate AV splurge.