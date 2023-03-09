The Last of Us episode 9 release date and time: How to watch season finale on HBO and HBO Max

Are you ready to watch The Last of Us episode 9 online? Finally, the last of HBO's best new show, at least for the year, is coming. And not a moment to soon for Ellie, who really needs a break from the chaos of last week. If only we thought she'd be safe from that.

The Last of Us HBO Max episode 9 release date, time U.S. date and time: The Last of Us episode 9 airs Sunday (March 12th) at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on HBO, the same time it becomes available on HBO Max (opens in new tab).

The Last of Us U.K. release date: Monday (March 13th) at 2 a.m. GMT on Sky Atlantic (opens in new tab) and NOW.

The Last of Us AU release date: Monday (March 13th) at 1 p.m. AEDT on Binge (opens in new tab) and Foxtel Now (opens in new tab).

This is the last new episode of the series before The Last of Us season 2, which is probably a fair bit of time away. And it puts Joel and Ellie in harm's way, as they're attacked by people we can't see in the below trailer, and Joel looks to be on some sort of shooting rampage in a hospital.

People who played the games, of course, can put 2 and 2 together on that. But as I detailed in Tom's Guide's The Last of Us episode 8 recap and review, last week put Ellie through the ringer as David and his dreary band of cultists hunter her and Joel down. The two are now seemingly healthy, if not more emotionally damaged than before.

In the below trailer, if you freeze-frame it, you'll even see Ashley Johnson as Ellie's mom Anna. Johnson voiced Ellie in the original game, so her being Ellie's mother — a character that wasn't in the games, is fittingly poetic. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch The Last of Us episode 9, no matter where you are.

How to watch The Last of Us episode 9 online in the US

HBO and HBO Max (opens in new tab) are the two ways to watch The Last of Us episode 9 online in the U.S..

The Last of Us episode 9 broadcasts Sunday (March 13th) on HBO at 9 p.m. ET, and streams on HBO Max at the same time.

Scroll down for the full schedule.

How to watch The Last of Us episode 9 online in the UK

The Last of Us episode 9 is going to air on Sky Atlantic (opens in new tab) (the normal home for HBO and HBO Max Originals in the UK) and NOW in the U.K. So, look for it at 2 a.m. GMT on Monday (March 13th). The episode also re-airs at the more normal time of 9 p.m. GMT.

Visiting the UK and can't find it either? Try one of the best VPNs to log in back home to use the apps you prefer.

How to watch The Last of Us episode 9 online in Canada

Crave (opens in new tab) is the home of The Last of Us in Canada, and episode 9 will air at its normal time, just like it does in the U.S.. So, get ready to watch The Last of Us episode 9 at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday (March 12th) on Crave's HBO channel.

Of course, those on vacation in Canada who stream live with their friends in the U.S. or U.K. will need one of the best VPNs to log in back home to use the service you prefer.

How to watch The Last of Us episode 9 online in Australia

Binge is the place you want to go to watch The Last of Us episode 9 online in Australia. So, on Monday (March 13th) look for the new episode at 1 p.m. AEDT.

Binge (opens in new tab) is free for the first 14 days, and starts at $10 per month for one screen and SD viewing.

The Last of Us episodes schedule

The Last of Us cast

The Last of Us is led by Pedro Pascal as Joel, who is a survivor in the pandemic-ravaged America. Fans of the video game should note that Merle Dandridge voiced the character Marlene in the video games, and that Jeffrey Pierce provided the voice of Tommy in The Last of Us games.

