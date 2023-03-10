How to watch 2023 Oscars live stream online

Hollywood's biggest night is just around the corner. It's almost time to watch the Oscars 2023 live stream online, to see the past year's best movies and performances honored.

Oscars 2023 date, time, channel The 95th Academy Awards ceremony airs Sunday, March 12 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. GMT.

• Watch in the US: ABC via Fubo (opens in new tab)

• Watch in the UK: Sky TV (opens in new tab)



This year's Oscar nominees for Best Picture run the gamut from massive blockbusters to quiet indie dramas.

The 10 Oscar movies are All Quiet on the Western Front, Avatar: The Way of Water, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick, Triangle of Sadness and Women Talking. (Click here for the full list of nominees.) All, save for the Avatar sequel, can be watched online in one way or another.

The Best Picture frontrunner is Everything Everywhere All at the Once, the ambitious and sprawling multiversal family saga starring Michelle Yeoh. The veteran actress and co-stars Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu are all nominated for their performances.

The 2023 Oscars ceremony will televise all 23 awards, unlike last year's controversial pre-taping of select craft categories. Viewers can expect performances from Rihanna (a nominee for Original Song for Black Panther) and Lenny Kravitz (the In Memoriam segment).

Jimmy Kimmel is set to host for the third time.

Here's everything you need to watch the 2023 Oscars online. Plus, check out what else you can watch this weekend.

How to watch the 2023 Oscars from anywhere on Earth

Just because ABC isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss the 2023 Oscars if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch 2023 Oscars in the US

In the U.S., the 95th Academy Awards will air Sunday, March 12 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

ABC is a broadcast network that can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch ABC on a live TV service, like FuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream and (in some markets) Sling TV.

How to watch 2023 Oscars in Canada

Canadians can watch the Oscars on CTV, CTV.ca and the CTV app.

How to watch 2023 Oscars in the UK

Brits can tune into the Oscars, though it'll be a late night for them. The ceremony airs live in the wee hours of Monday, 12 a.m. GMT.

How to watch 2023 Oscars in Australia

Aussies can also watch the Oscars on Channel Seven and its streaming service, 7 Plus.

