'The Last of Us' season 2 finale live — predictions, reactions, recap and more

"The Last of Us" season 2 finale is mere hours away and we're covering it here — live!

The seventh and final episode of the season is expected to run about 60 minutes, and it starts at 9 p.m. ET tonight (May 25) on HBO and Max.

For those of you who haven't seen the show yet, turn around now or risk finding yourself surrounded by a horde of spoilers for everything that's happened so far this season.

But for everyone else ... it's been an arguably rocky road to get here to the season finale.

We got some hints that things might be a bit more mixed this season when early reviews came in, but after the season 2 premiere, I was happy with what I got.

My colleague Rory Mellon was also happy with the "almost perfect" premiere, but wished it had been a two-episode premiere so the show could immediately get to its "shocking moment."

We got that moment in episode 2, but since then, the show has shifted away from the games in a big way. It's even led Rory to shift from viewing the show as almost perfect to declaring that HBO is "getting it all wrong."

Whether or not you love or hate the show is certainly hotly debated at this point, and I sit somewhere in the middle. It remains a largely excellent show, but I get fans' frustrations with the adaptive choices.

So without further ado, let's dive into everything you need to know before tonight's "The Last of Us" season 2 finale, including a recap of what's going on with Ellie and Abby, highlighting some of our favorite moments this season and then our predictions for what could be a shocking finale.

Spoilers for "The Last of Us" season 2 ahead. There may also be spoilers for things that have happened "The Last of Us Part II," but only from parts of the game that the show has already covered.