The Flight Attendant season 2: Is the HBO Max show returning?

Prepare for takeoff, because The Flight Attendant season 2 may be coming to HBO Max.

The dark comedy/thriller starring Kaley Cuoco got excellent reviews from critics, but the season 1 finale wrapped up the central mystery and delivered closure for viewers. But fans will be happy to know that the showrunners have ideas for The Flight Attendant season 2 — they just need HBO Max to order more episodes.

The Flight Attendant follows the titular character, Cassie Bowden, a hard-drinking, good-time girl who jets all over the world for Imperial Airlines. On a flight to Bangkok, she meets and flirts with a handsome passenger, Alex Sokolov (Michiel Huisman). After landing, they hook up, but Cassie wakes up the next morning to discover Alex dead in the bed next to her.

Terrified and hungover, she decides not to call the police. It's the first in a string of bad decisions that lands her in trouble. Cassie's predicament eventually draws in her lawyer friend Annie (Zosia Mamet).

The Flight Attendant was billed as a miniseries, but there are plenty of examples of similar shows that kept going. And Cuoco herself told Entertainment Weekly that a second season was in the manifest from the beginning.

"I hope it doesn’t sound too cocky, but we have always had a vision for a season 2,” Cuoco said. “We have had a very clear path for what a season 2 would look like and we know exactly what it’ll look like, and we hope we’ll get the opportunity to do that.”

Here's everything we know about The Flight Attendant season 2 so far.

There is no release date for The Flight Attendant season 2 since HBO Max hasn't even ordered it yet. But with such good buzz for the show, it's a no-brainer for the streaming service to give it the green light.

Once it is renewed, The Flight Attendant season 2 could start filming in early 2021, since many film and TV productions have returned to work after pandemic-induced shutdowns. In fact, season 1 was put on hold, then returned to filming in the fall, just months before its November premiere.

So, it's possible that if The Flight Attendant season 2 starts filming in, say, spring 2021, it could debut by fall of next year.

The Flight Attendant season 2 cast

The cast of The Flight Attendant is led by Kaley Cuoco as Cassie Bowden, an employee of Imperial Airlines. We're assuming that Cuoco continues to star in the show (and she's also an executive producer).

Other cast members who could return for season 2 include:

Zosia Mamet as Annie Mouradian , Cassie's best friend and a lawyer

, Cassie's best friend and a lawyer T. R. Knight as Davey Bowden, Cassie's brother

Cassie's brother Rosie Perez as Megan Briscoe, an Imperial Airlines flight attendant now on the run

an Imperial Airlines flight attendant now on the run Griffin Matthews as Shane Evans , a flight attendant and secret CIA agent

, a flight attendant and secret CIA agent Deniz Akdeniz as Max, Annie's boyfriend

Annie's boyfriend Michelle Gomez as Miranda Croft , an assassin for hire

, an assassin for hire Merle Dandridge as Kim Hammond , FBI agent

, FBI agent Nolan Gerard Funk as Van White, FBI agent

The Flight Attendant season 2 story and rumors

Before we dig into possible stories for season 2, let's review The Flight Attendant season 1 ending.

Cassie and Miranda's plan to fly to Rome and ensnare Buckley (aka Felix) fell apart and Cassie ended up facing him alone. She was saved in the end by Shane, who turned out to be a CIA operative. Meanwhile, Miranda retrieved Alex's book (with the bank account numbers) and disappeared with the money. With her name cleared, Cassie got sober and returned to work at Imperial Airlines. She also got an offer from Shane to be an "asset" for the CIA.

That's where The Flight Attendant season 2 could pick up — with Cassie continuing to fly around the world, outwardly as an airline employee but embarking on secret missions for the CIA. Since she's not trained, we expect that her tasks would be of the "soft" variety (eavesdropping, forming relationships, etc.).

Season 2 could also follow up on what happens to Megan, who went on the run after selling government secrets to North Korea. And we'd love to see what Annie will do after she quit her prestigious law firm and get a peek at the whereabouts of Miranda (and all that money).

As showrunner Steve Yockey told Variety, "I think that the way forward, really, for us if we decide to do another one is that it would be another adventure for Cassie, much like a Hitchcock character: how did she stumble into another misadventure and get caught up in it?"

He added, "It may look a little different because she’s really trying to live a sober life and make better choices, but you saw in the show she chooses the crazy thing a lot of the time and that doesn’t all have to do with alcohol."