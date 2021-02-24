The Boys season 3's first set photo emerges — get a look now

The hype for The Boys season 3 has begun. We've just gotten the first glimpse from the set of the next season of Amazon Prime Video's biggest TV show, and — surprise — it's all about Homelander.

The Prime Video series' second season was so beloved and intensely devoured that we know Amazon can't wait to get season 3 online immediately. And we can thank The Boys' head writer Eric Kripke for the first glimpse of what's happening in the new season.

For starters, we can see that someone still loves Homelander, as Kripke's photo reveals that a giant gold statue of the Supe is on the set.

#TheBoys #Season3 #FirstPhoto #InProduction#TheBoysTV @TheBoysTV @PrimeVideo @SPTV #SPNFamily pic.twitter.com/S9aMSy5FF8February 24, 2021 See more

The image is oddly framed, starting at the Homelander statue's crotch and looking upward. Though, given everything we've learned about Homelander, it would be weird if the character was depicted in a more wholesome manner.

Kripke revealed that production on The Boys season 3 was beginning late last month, when he posted a selfie at the airport.

On my way to Toronto to film #Season3. I’m smiling under this. It’s all happening. #TheBoys #TheBoysTV @TheBoysTV @PrimeVideo @SPTV #SPNFamily #ToledoPride pic.twitter.com/W25wOa97GgJanuary 31, 2021 See more

Of course, the whole gang's back on set as well. Karl Urban (Billy Butcher) posted a selfie on Instagram in costume. HIs caption thanks the production crew which he says is "taking every precaution to ensure our continued health and safety.

A post shared by Karl Urban (@karlurban) A photo posted by on

Erin Moriarty (Starlight) and Jack Quaid (Hughie Campbell) both posted the same selfie of the pair, presumably on set. Quaid's caption reads "Season-Three’s greetings, everyone! We’re chilly but we have absolutely zero chill."

A post shared by Jack Quaid (@jack_quaid) A photo posted by on

No such social media post from Antony Starr (Homelander), which may be the actor keeping secrets about the current state of Homelander.

Given that filming has just begun, it's hard to see the show returning any earlier than the end of 2021.