The Boys Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Images and Everything We Know

Amazon Prime Video’s The Boys took the streaming world by storm this summer, quickly becoming one of Amazon’s most watched shows ever thanks to its captivatingly gritty twist on the saturated superhero genre.

The TV adaptation of Garth Ennis’ comic book series was greenlit for a Season 2 before the first season was even released in July, and the new episodes are already in production. So naturally, we’re wondering what’s next for Billy Butcher, Hughie Campbell and crew as they continue to take the fight to Homelander and the not-so-super heroes in The Seven.

Here’s everything we know about The Boys Season 2, including its release date, cast and the latest set photos and images.

The Boys Season 2 doesn’t yet have a release date, but filming is already well underway as revealed by showrunner Eric Kripke on Twitter. Co-executive producer Seth Rogen told attendees at San Diego Comic Con 2019 that “we’re literally halfway through filming the second season,” according to IGN .

In August, Kripke told Collider that he’d like The Boys Season 2 to launch about a year after the release of the first season, which would peg it for a July 2020 debut. However, given that filming seems to be moving along quickly, we wouldn’t be surprised to see the new season even earlier next year.

Is there a The Boys Season 2 trailer?

No trailer yet — we’ll have to subside on some bloody set photos for now. But as soon as Amazon releases a trailer for The Boys Season 2, we’ll be sure to drop it right here.

The Boys Season 2 cast: who’s coming back?

(Image credit: Jan thijs/Amazon Studios)

Based on where The Boys last left off as well as the set photos we’ve seen, it looks like most of the core cast will return for season 2. We’ve already seen Hughie Campbell (Jack Quaid), Frenchie (Tomer Capon), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso) and The Female (Karen Fukuhara) in set photos, and they’ll be joined once again by their leader, the anti-heroic Billy Butcher (Karl Urban).

As far as the supes go, we expect to see Homelander (Antony Starr), Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), Starlight (Erin Moriarty), The Deep (Chace Crawford), A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) and Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell) to all return.

The Boys Season 2 set photos: what we’ve seen so far

The first set photo released by Kripke shows Hughie, Mother’s Milk, Frenchie and The Female after what we presume to be a very bloody battle. Karl Urban also posted on Instagram a similarly bloody picture of him reprising the role of Butcher. While we don’t know the context of the scenes, it’s a safe bet to assume that The Boys will continue to be extremely gory and violent.

A small token for #TheBoysTV fans. World's first pic of #Season2. As you can see, we're up to our old tricks. If you haven't seen, JOIN US. Streaming now on @PrimeVideo @TheBoysTV #TheBoys #SPN #SPNFamily #Timeless pic.twitter.com/3z29mVBfNlAugust 10, 2019

Totally Butcherd that one 😜! Up to our old tricks Shooting season 2 of @theboystv Karl Urban A photo posted by @karlurban on Aug 15, 2019 at 12:56pm PDT

Kripke recently tweeted out an illustration of the members of The Seven with the hashtag #Season2, which gives us the sense that all of the “heroes” will return for the next outing.

The Boys Season 2 plot: what to expect

Spoilers follow for The Boys Season 1.

The Boys Season 1 ended on one heck of a cliffhanger, as Homelander revealed to Billy Butcher that Billy’s ex-wife Becca is not only alive, but has been living happily with her and Homelander’s child. This can only make Billy’s hatred for Homelander even deeper, and the former’s quest to kill the latter will likely be a key plot point in the second season.

We expect Season 2 to continue to explore the budding romance between Hughie and Starlight, the latter of whom will likely have to make a big decision about her allegiance with The Seven. Speaking of allegiance, we’d like to learn more about Queen Maeve, who seems to be questioning whether being part of Vought’s super-group is the right thing to do anymore.

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

In an exclusive interview with Comingsoon.net , Kripke spilled a few small tidbits of what to expect in Season 2. The showrunner noted that the next season may touch on the characters of the President and the Vice President from the comics, stating “ I would say we are going to get to it, we just haven’t gotten to it yet.”

Kripke noted that while one particular scene in Season 2 will poke some fun at mainstream superhero media, he wants to take his characters seriously and flesh them out on the same level as any cinematic Marvel or DC character.

“We do have one scene of superheroes that we’re clearly kind of poking fun at some existing heroes out there in the world, but only for like one scene,” said Kripke. “We have to be our own world with our own rules and our own integrity.”