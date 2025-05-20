'The Boys' creator gives season 5 update — 'there's no guarantee of who's gonna survive'

"The Boys" season 5 is still filming, but some of the cast and crew took a break from production to tease what to expect in the show's final season.

"There will probably be lots of deaths,” show creator Eric Kripke bluntly told those in attendance at the Deadline Studio at Prime Experience. "There’s no guarantee of who’s gonna survive."

He's not the only one saying to expect the unexpected. Nathan Mitchell, who plays the supe Black Noir II on the show, told Deadline, “There are some things that are coming in season 5 that you’re not going to have in your bingo card.”

That said, some things have been in the works from season 4, destined to pay off in the next installment. “I look at the last two seasons … like an accordion,” said Antony Starr, whose portrayal of Homelander is now iconic after four seasons.

“One piece of the accordion is going out and then this is the compression going back in. There was a lot of setup in season 4 for season 5. Everything is gunning towards that climactic end.”

Unfortunately, some things you'll see on the screen might also hit a bit close to home, something the show has had to struggle with as the absurdity of real life starts to mirror this satirical show about superheroes gone bad.

"[Eric] Kripke and the writers will write the season," said show star Colby Minifie, "and then two years later, the season will come out and things happen in the world that are like [what was written]."

"I actually hate that sometimes," chimed in fellow star Jack Quaid, whose character, Hughie, started the series as the lone "normal" person and audience avatar but is now completely involved in the fight against supes beyond his initial quest for vengeance.

"It was meant to be dystopian," added Starlight actress Erin Moriarty. "It's become like weirdly reflective."

So, who will suffer a shocking fate? What moments will have our jaw on the floor (or one of the show's characters' jaws literally on the floor)? You'll have to watch season 5 when it comes out to know for sure.

