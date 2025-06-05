'The Boys' just dropped an unhinged video poking fun at 'The Bear,' 'The Last of Us,' 'House of the Dragon' and itself

"The Boys" season 5 is still filming and is tentatively projected for a 2026 release window.

But in the meantime, "The Boys" season 4 is campaigning for Emmy nominations, and it's doing it in a way that is as delightfully demented as the twisted superhero show itself.

SuperClass: 'Acting for Awards Season' with Adam Bourke | The Boys | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Titled "Acting for Awards Season," this for your consideration (FYC) video is a parody of "Masterclass" that stars "award-winning" director Adam Bourke (P.J. Byrne), who directed the Vought Studios films "Dawn of the Seven" and “Training A-Train.”

In the video, the (entirely fictional) director lays out his guide to dominating awards season and makes fun of several very real shows along the way. None of these shows are explicitly named, but you can pretty easily spot most of them.

Every show referenced in 'The Boys' FYC video

First up? "Mare of Easttown," and its "Philadelphia accents," which get attacked at the 0:36 mark.

Then it's on to skewering "Bridgerton" and its prolific amount of promiscuous people, while possibly also going after "Shogun" and its use of seppuku.

Of course, "Game of Thrones" wasn't going to escape Bourke's razor wit. "Dragons. Cheesy as hell," the director declared, clearly taking aim at "House of the Dragon." "But banging your sister on a dragon? Jackpot!"

From there, we go into a brief musing on whether or not the stars of "The Bear" are qualified to speak on political issues like immigration before giving praise to "The Last of Us" season 1 for being "one-eighth gay."

This is, of course, a reference to the season 1 episode "Long Long Time," which is possibly the best episode of any show ever. If you've never seen it, or you don't believe me, go watch it on Max right now, then come back and tell me I'm wrong. You won't be able to because, like Bourke in this video, you'll be too busy choking back sobs, having just watched an absolute masterpiece.

Finally, "The Boys" took aim at itself, declaring you should "never do a superhero TV show." Granted, it then couldn't resist a parting shot at "Friday Night Lights," but it was still nice to see a moment of self-deprecating humor amongst the deluge of potshots at other acclaimed shows.

So, if you haven't become offended to the point of closing out of this article already, or if, like me, you found this unhinged parody to be hysterical, make sure to follow all our latest "The Boys" season 5 coverage to stay up to date with the show's final season.

If you haven't already seen the first four seasons, make sure to go check them out on Prime Video right now to make sure you're caught up before season 5 debuts next year.