Texans vs Ravens live stream: How to watch NFL Division Round online, start time and odds

The Texans vs Ravens live stream will see if Baltimore (13-4) can carry their regular season dominance through the playoffs and all the way to Super Bowl 2024. Standing in their way is C.J. Stroud and the (10-7) Houston Texans. Last week, Stroud and company showed that they were playoff-ready with a 45-14 blowout victory over the Browns. Now, they’ll be put to the test against the NFL's best in this NFL live stream

Texans vs Ravens channel, start time The Texans vs Ravens live stream airs Saturday (Jan. 20)

• Start time — 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT / 9:30 p.m. BST / 8:30 a.m. AEDT (Sun. Jan. 21)

• U.S. and Channel — Watch on ESPN or ABC via Fubo or Sling TV (select markets)

There was no better way for rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud to announce his playoff presence with authority than the way he did in the Wild Card round. In his first postseason game, the second-overall pick threw for 274 yards on 16-of-21 passing with three touchdowns while posting a near-perfect passer rating of 157.2. In the win, the 22-year-old became the youngest NFL quarterback ever to win a playoff game. Now he looks to be the youngest to win two.

While Stroud’s postseason resume is off to a good start, Ravens’ quarterback Lamar Jackson is looking to add to his. In Jackson's six seasons in the league, he has earned three Pro Bowl selections, two All-Pro nods and (for now) one MVP award. Despite all those accolades, he’s just (1-3) in the playoffs and never posted a passer rating higher than 79 in any of those four starts.

This season, Jackson is the favorite to take home his second MVP award. He finished the year with the fourth-highest quarterback rating (64.5) and the third-highest passer rating (102.7).

This game will mark the second meeting between these two teams this season as they met all the way back in Week 1. The Ravens took that game 25-9, scoring 15 points in the second quarter to take control.

Defensively, this game has two of the best units in the league trying to contain Jackson and Stroud. In their week 1 game, the Texans sacked Jackson four times while limiting him to some of his worst numbers on the season. The Ravens, however, are bringing the best overall defense in the league into this game. Baltimore leads the NFL in the fewest points allowed per game (16.5), lowest passer rating allowed (74.6) and most sacks (60).

DraftKings has the Ravens as 9-point favorites against the Texans. The over-under is 43.5.

How to watch Texans vs Ravens live stream from anywhere

If you're away from home and can't watch Texans vs Ravens the usual way, you can still catch the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL games from anywhere in the world:

How to watch Texans vs Ravens live stream in the U.S.

In the U.S., the Texans vs Ravens live stream is going to be broadcast on ESPN and ABC, both of which are carried in most cable TV packages.

The game starts at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT Saturday, Jan. 20.

If you've already cut the cord, our recommendation to watch the game is Sling TV or Fubo. They're two of the best streaming services for live TV.

The Sling Orange package starts at just $40 per month and comes with ESPN and over 30 other channels. Sling Blue (also $40) comes with ABC in select markets. Fubo, meanwhile, costs $75 per month for 121 channels, including ABC and ESPN.

How to watch Texans vs Ravens live stream in the UK

American football fans across the pond can watch Texans vs Ravens on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

If you want another option though, this year U.K. NFL fans can also opt for NFL Game Pass on DAZN. This gives you access to more than 200 regular and postseason games, Super Bowl coverage, NFL Network, NFL RedZone, the 2024 NFL Draft, and more. NFL Game Pass costs It costs £151 per year — payable in four installments of £37.75.

The Texans vs Ravens live stream starts on Sky Sports NFL on Saturday, Jan. 20 at 9:30 p.m. BST.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Texans vs Ravens live stream in Canada

For our neighbors to the north, there are a couple of options to watch Texans vs Ravens live streams in Canada. If you have a traditional TV provider Texans vs Ravens is available on TSN3/5, TSN+, CTV Network, and RDS.

But if you've cut the cord, you'll want you'll want DAZN to watch the NFL 2023-24 season. A monthly DAZN subscription costs CA$24.99 and includes regular season games and the Super Bowl in addition to other sports. If you want to save some money, you can save 50% with a CA$199.99 annual subscription. To get the most games possible, add NFL Game Pass to your existing DAZN subscription.

How to watch Texans vs Ravens live stream in Australia

NFL fans in Australia can watch this Texans vs Ravens live stream because 7Mate is showing the entire NFL playoffs Divisional Round slate of games on 7Mate and 7Plus for free. That means Australian viewers can watch a free NFL live stream on the 7Plus streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices.

If you're an Australian abroad, 7Mate and 7Plus pair nicely with a VPN like ExpressVPN so you can watch wherever you are.