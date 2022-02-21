Tempur-Pedic Presidents’ Day sale cuts up to $1,019 off mattresses

Tempur-Pedic is celebrating Presidents’ Day with some big savings on three of its key mattresses, and the juiciest offer saves you up to $1,019 on the Tempur Cloud. It’s currently the cheapest Tempur-Pedic mattress, and an ideal choice for anyone dealing with sore joints and back pain.

Thanks to this Presidents’ Day mattress sale, you could net a queen size Tempur Cloud for $1,399.30 (was $1,999), or a king size for $1,679.30. The Tempur Breeze is also on sale, though the saving is smaller at $300 off any size. If you sleep hot, then this is the best mattress choice for you. It’s stacked with Tempur’s cutting-edge cooling tech to regulate temperature.

The current Tempur-Pedic mattress sale has reduced the starting price of a queen size Breeze to $4,099 (was $4,399), with a king size costing $4,799 for the 3° Cooler version. You’ll get a 90-night trial on both models and free White Glove Delivery to your bedroom.

Tempur-Cloud mattress: from $1,699 $1,189.30 at Tempur-Pedic

Save up to $1,019.40 - Tempur-Pedic’s cheapest mattress comes in a medium or medium-hybrid feel, with the latter providing a firmer sleeping surface. Both adapt to your body weight and temperature during sleep for better comfort, and both reduce motion isolation so that you and your partner don’t disturb each other from sleep. $1,679.30 for a king size is excellent value, but the sale ends soon.

Tempur-Breeze mattress: from $3,899 $3,599 at Tempur-Pedic

Save $300 - This is Tempur’s best cooling mattress and it comes in two versions: 3° Cooler or 8° Cooler, and in either medium or medium-hybrid (the firmer yet bouncier of the two). The SmartClimate Cover is infused with cooling fibers, with phase change materials and Tempur-CM+ regulating temperature for up to eight hours at a time. You’ll save $300 on any size too, with free White Glove Delivery.

Tempur-Pedic offers a 90-night mattress trial on all of its beds, and while that falls a little short of the 100-nights offered by most mattress in a box brands, it’s still far longer than the expert-recommended three weeks.

All of the brand’s beds use Tempur, a material originally developed by NASA and a highly comfortable take on memory foam mattresses. This material contours to every curve of your body to reduce all pressure points for an almost weightless sleep regardless of your sleeping position.

You’ll also find it in the Tempur Topper Supreme, our number one pick of the best mattress toppers. Overall, if you’re searching for a good mattress to relieve pressure, isolate motion and help you sleep deeper, these Cloud and Breeze mattress sales are definitely worth considering.

Read more: