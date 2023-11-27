Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour streaming date: When will it be available to watch?

Taylor Swift’s all-conquering The Eras Tour arrived in theaters as a concert movie appropriately titled Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour. Filmed over three nights during Swift’s six-show sold-out run at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, it’s been dominating theaters since its release on October 12, 2023.

But what if you want to enjoy The Eras Tour movie from the comfort of your own home? After all, you’d be able to avoid the screaming crowds and enjoy the three-hour-long show from your own couch. Plus, you’ll have the ability to rewind and rewatch your favorite songs at will.

Well, then you need to know where and when Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour will land on streaming services and video on demand. The good news is that Swift already announced The Eras Tour is coming to video-on-demand services in a post on Twitter (X). And we'd be shocked if it didn't make it onto at least one of the best streaming services eventually.

So here’s everything you need to know about where and when you might be able to stream Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour online.

Where to stream Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

Where will Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour be available for streaming?

(Image credit: Alter Art/AEG/Taylor Swift Touring)

So we don't yet know where Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour will stream for free. But, if you're okay with paying to watch T-Swift from the comfort of your own home, we have good news. According to Swift herself, The Eras Tour is coming to video on demand on December 13.

There's even more good news for diehard Swifties. This video-on-demand version will be an extended cut that adds Wildest Dreams, The Archer and Long Live. This extended cut will be available to rent in "US, Canada & additional countries" and will be available on Apple TV, Vudu, Prime Video, Xfinity, Google Play and YouTube.

Hi! Well, so, basically I have a birthday coming up and I was thinking a fun way to celebrate the year we’ve had together would be to make The Eras Tour Concert Film available for you to watch at home! Very happy to be able to tell you that the extended version of the film… pic.twitter.com/JTpl0tz1uGNovember 27, 2023 See more

As for which streaming service Swift will use for the free version of her concert film, that's still totally up in the air for now. Swift has a track record of working with different streaming services over her career. The 1989 World Tour movie was released exclusively on Apple Music (Apple TV Plus hadn’t launched yet), although it’s no longer available to stream on the platform.

Unfortunately for our guesswork, Swift changed things up for the Reputation Tour movie, which launched on Netflix in 2018. Her peak behind-the-curtain documentary, Miss Americana, also hit Netflix in early 2020.

But further complicating things, Swift also made a documentary for Disney Plus — Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions. This saw her play through the entirety of her Grammy award-winning album in an imitation setting while offering insight into its creation.

Our best guess? The Queen of Pop has no allegiance to anyone but herself and is going to simply pick the streaming service that offers the best terms. But personally, I think The Eras Tour will eventually stream on Disney Plus.

The Eras Tour movie was produced by Swift's in-house production company Taylor Swift Productions and that company wasn't involved in Miss Americana. It was, however, involved in Taylor Swift: City of Lover and Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions, which were the last two projects Swift put on a streaming service. Both those movies ended up on Disney Plus, where I think The Eras Tour will eventually join them.

Again, we know that you'll be able to rent Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour for streaming starting December 18. But that will cost you — though most likely less than what it currently costs to see The Eras Tour in theaters and certainly less than a ticket for a Taylor Swift live concert.

But we don't know when it will come to streaming services for free. And unfortunately, there really isn't any precedent for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour. This isn't like The Holdovers or The Marvels, where there is historical data that can be used to reach a logical conclusion. Swift's only prior theatrical release was All to Well: The Short Film and that was only a limited release — not one of the biggest movies in the world.

However, there is a strong possibility that Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour likely won't be available to watch from a streaming service until early 2024. With video on demand not starting until December 13, I'd be shocked if it came out any earlier than January 13, a month later.

My best guess? I think that Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour will probably be released to coincide with her first 2024 tour dates in Japan. That means a potential streaming service release date of Wednesday, February 7, which is Taylor Swift's first date in Tokyo.