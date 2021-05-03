Star Wars Ahsoka TV show on Disney Plus: Release date, cast and what we know

Ahsoka Tano is getting her own Disney Plus show. The Mandalorian spinoff, Star Wars: Ahsoka, was announced at Disney's Investor Day. Rosario Dawson will reprise her role as the former Jedi padawan who crossed paths with Mando and Baby Yoda — or as she revealed, Grogu.

Ahsoka is a popular character who was introduced in the animated series The Clone Wars and Star War Wars: Rebels. She's also heard as a voice in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Ahsoka made her live-action debut in The Mandalorian season 2, when Mando and Grogu went looking for her on the forest planet of Corvus. She was engaged in a standoff with Imperial Magistrate Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto), ruler of the city of Calodan.

At the end of the episode, Ahsoka had defeated Morgan Elsbeth and gotten the info she wanted — the whereabouts of Grand Admiral Thrawn (another character from The Clone Wars).

Here's everything we know about Star Wars: Ahsoka on Disney Plus so far.

Disney did not announce the Star Wars: Ahsoka release date when they revealed the spinoff's existence to investors — but we've got clues as to when it comes out. Leaked cast and story details include a note that filming is expected to begin this year, so next year sounds likely.

Plus, The Book of Boba Fett is set to premiere on Christmas Day 2021. So, our guess is that Star Wars: Ahsoka follows in its heels, so in March or April 2022.

Star Wars: Ahsoka cast

Of course, the Star Wars: Ahsoka cast is led by Rosario Dawson, who brought the character to live-action.

No other cast members were announced.

It's possible that characters from The Mandalorian make appearances on the spinoff. We'd love to see Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) reunite with Ahsoka. And while the former Jedi may have turned down the task of training Grogu, she's the only one who's been able to communicate with him via the Force. Perhaps they'll share wordless visions again.

Scoops-focused leaker Daniel RPK (via The DisInsider) claims to have pulled casting breakdowns for Star Wars: Ahsoka. Grand Admiral Thraw and Ezra Bridger are big names in the logline (details below), and two other characters Boka and Morai. Per the report:

"Boka is described as a very strong minded and independent, as well as a natural leader. Boyish looking Middle Eastern, African, Pacific Islander, Black/African American, Mixed Ethnicity or West Indies/Caribbean actors between the ages of 20-35 years old are being sought after for the role."

"Morai, on the other hand, is descried as a very volatile and unreliable male character, who is simultaneously complex and shady. There is no specific race or ethnicity listed for the role, but actors between the ages of 40-60 years old are ideal."

Star Wars: Ahsoka plot

Daniel RPK also claims to have pulled the logline for Star Wars: Ahsoka, which reads:

Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) is on the hunt for the evil Grand Admiral Thrawn in the hope it will help her locate the missing Ezra Bridger, the young Jedi that disappeared with Thrawn many years ago. Based on characters from the “Star Wars” franchise. A spinoff of the TV series “The Mandalorian”.