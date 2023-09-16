Seahawks vs Lions live stream: How to watch NFL week 1 online

The Seahawks vs Lions live stream might turn out to be a battle between two potential NFC playoff teams. But at the moment, only one is looking like a playoff contender leading up to this NFL live stream.

Seahawks vs Lions channel, start time The Seahawks vs Lions live stream airs Sunday, Sept. 17.

• Time — 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST / 3 a.m. AEST (Sept. 18)

• U.S. — Watch on FOX via Sling or Fubo

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

That team? Shockingly, it's the Detroit Lions. While the Seattle Seahawks were the playoff team last year between these two, they certainly didn't look like a playoff contender last week when they were blown out at home against division rivals Los Angeles Rams.

And the Seahawks didn't look good on either side of the ball. While Seattle never turned the ball over on offense, that's about the lone bright spot from their week 1 performance. Despite being loaded with talent, the Rams' defense kept them in check all game long and didn't even allow a point in the second half. They also pressured quarterback Geno Smith all game long, recording multiple sacks and even forcing Smith to exclaim "Oh my god" on one play in particular as Aaron Donald came at him like a freight train.

The defense didn't look any better either, only getting to the quarterback twice and not recording a single sack. That's great news for the Lions and quarterback Jared Goff, who scored a shocking upset against the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Kickoff Game.

While the Lions didn't look incredible against the Chiefs, they certainly looked like a playoff-ready team. They took advantage of mistakes by the Chiefs, including when rookie safety Brian Branch turned a Kadarius Toney drop into a defensive touchdown. The Seahawks can clearly be pressured, and if the Lions can capitalize on mistakes again, it'd be surprising to see them lose this one.

According to DraftKings, the Lions are 5-point home favorites with an over-under of 47.5 points.

How to watch Seahawks vs Lions live stream from anywhere

Seahawks vs Lions live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Seahawks vs Lions live stream is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is available free over the air with one of the best TV antennas or with most cable TV packages.

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT on Sunday, Sept. 17.

If you've already cut the cord, our recommendation to watch the game is Sling TV or Fubo. They're two of the best streaming services for live TV.

The Sling Blue package starts at just $40 per month and comes with Fox and over 40 other channels. Fubo, meanwhile, costs $75 per month for 121 channels, including FOX, all the broadcast networks, ESPN and more.

Another option is to sign up for NFL Sunday Ticket, which is being offered through YouTube TV. Sunday Ticket costs $399 for the season, plus the price of a YouTube TV subscription, which starts at $65 per month. This allows you to watch every single regular-season NFL game. However, you can also sign up for an NFL Sunday Ticket free trial for seven days to try out the service.

Seahawks vs Lions live streams for free

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live for free if — and only if — your local FOX affiliate is showing Seahawks vs Lions.

Seahawks vs Lions live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Seahawks vs Lions on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

So instead, U.K. NFL fans should opt for NFL Game Pass on DAZN. This gives you access to more than 200 regular and postseason games, Super Bowl coverage, NFL Network, NFL RedZone, the 2024 NFL Draft, and more. NFL Game Pass costs It costs £151 per year — payable in four installments of £37.75.

The Seahawks vs Lions live stream starts at 6 p.m. BST.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Seahawks vs Lions live streams in Canada

For our neighbors to the north, there are a couple of options to watch Seahawks vs Lions live streams in Canada. If you have a traditional TV provider Seahawks vs Lions is available on CTV BC, CTV Alberta, CTV2 Toronto, CTV2 Ottawa, and CTV2 London/Windsor.

But if you've cut the cord, you'll want you'll want DAZN to watch the NFL 2023-24 season. A monthly DAZN subscription costs CA$24.99 and includes regular season games and the Super Bowl in addition to other sports. If you want to save some money, you can save 50% with a CA$199.99 annual subscription. To get the most games possible, add NFL Game Pass to your existing DAZN subscription.

Seahawks vs Lions live streams in Australia

Aussies will find the Seahawks vs Lions NFL live stream in a couple of different locations. Kayo Sports or Foxtel will give you ESPN coverage of the game along with a few other NFL games each week.

Alternatively, those living in Australia can also use the NFL Game Pass service through DAZN to watch the Seahawks vs Lions NFL live stream. This offers the most comprehensive NFL streaming package available in Australia and is priced at AU$280 for the full season, or AU$29 a week.