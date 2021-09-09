Seahawks vs Colts live stream: How to watch NFL week 1 game online

The Seahawks vs Colts live stream is the beginning of the Carson Wentz era in Indy, as the 28-year-old quarterback hopes this NFL live stream will be his first step in revamping his career.

Seahawks vs Colts channel, start time The Seahawks vs Colts live stream takes place on Sunday (Sept. 12).

• Time — 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on FOX



The year was 2017. Carson Wentz was taking the NFL by storm as the quarterback of the Philadelphia Eagles. He had led Philly to an 11-2 record in his second season in the league while throwing 33 touchdowns to just seven interceptions. His incredible year would end prematurely after tearing two ligaments in his knee against the Rams in week 13. The Eagles would rally around back up Nick Foles and go on to win the Super Bowl over the Patriots that season, while Wentz would rarely, if ever regain his 2017 form. He was even benched last season for rookie Jalen Hurts.

Now after being traded to the Colts in March, Wentz is reunited with his former offensive coordinator in Philadelphia, Indy head coach Frank Reich. Reich is entering his fourth season with the Colts and hoping Wentz can not only provide stability at the quarterback position, but also regain his MVP caliber skillset from 2017.

The Seahawks’ Russell Wilson, now in his 10th season, has provided the QB stability every NFL coach longs for. Wilson is Mr. Consistency in Seattle, playing in every game over the last nine years while winning at least 10 games and making the playoffs in all but one of those seasons. Still, even with a resume like that, the Seahawks strive to be better.

Seattle hired Shane Waldron as their newest offensive coordinator. Waldron spent the last four seasons under Sean McVay of the Rams in a variety of roles with his offense. Aside from a new coordinator, Seattle has tried to bolster their offense by trading for veteran right guard Gabe Jackson, formerly of the Raiders and they used their second round pick on wide receiver D’Wayne Eskridge out of Western Michigan.

The Seahawks are 2.5-point favorites against the Colts. The over/under is 49.5. The 2021 NFL season marks the league’s first 17-game regular season schedule.

How to watch Seahawks vs Colts live stream from anywhere

Seahawks vs Colts live streams in the US

In the US, Seahawks vs Colts is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV . The game starts at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT on Sunday (Sept. 12).

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS or NFL RedZone). You can get CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $65 per month.

Seahawks vs Colts live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. This appears to include pre-season games, but we can't find specific confirmation for this game.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local FOX affiliate is showing Seahawks vs Colts.

Seahawks vs Colts live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Seahawks vs Colts on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Seahawks vs Colts live stream starts at 6 p.m. BST Sunday evening.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Seahawks vs Colts live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Seahawks vs Colts live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.