Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 renders just revealed a big design change

Our first potential look at the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5's design may have arrived thanks to renders produced by artist Technizo Concept and leaker Super Roader (opens in new tab).

The first thing we noticed about the renders is that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is seemingly adopting the Galaxy S23's camera design, with the three rear lenses mounted separately in the back panel. The sensors could be identical to the Galaxy Z Fold 4 though, which is a shame given there have also been rumors of the Z Fold 5 upgrading to a 108MP main lens.

It's also easy to see the S Pen Fold Edition hanging out in these renders. It looks as if the S Pen will remain a separate accessory, rather than getting a storage slot like the Galaxy S23 Ultra has. We'd love for the S Pen to be included with the Z Fold 5 as it's a very handy accessory to have, but it's likely a challenge to engineer the stylus inside a foldable chassis.

(Image credit: Technizo Concept / Super Roader)

We don't have a clear look at the hinge mechanism or display crease in the renders, which is a shame since we really want to know what impact Samsung's rumored new waterdrop hinge design could have.

Other foldable makers have used this method to reduce the gap between the two display halves and the visibility of the crease, so if Samsung adopts it too the Galaxy Z Fold 5 could benefit. We also hope that Samsung is able to keep the IPX8 waterproof rating from previous Galaxy Z Folds intact, as it's a welcome guarantee of durability that other foldable phones don't offer.

Galaxy Z Fold 5 design: Here's the problem

(Image credit: Technizo Concept / Super Roader)

There aren't any dimensions given in the renders, but from what we can see, and what we've heard previously, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 should be the same size and shape as the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

We were hoping for a slight redesign here, as different shapes of book-style foldables like the Honor Magic Vs and Oppo Find N2 have shown Samsung's narrow outer display and squarer inner display are far from the ideal foldable form factor. A shorter but wider front display would be especially welcome.

The look of the Galaxy Z Fold 5, as well as other rumored features like its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chip and lighter materials, will all be confirmed at the phone's eventual launch, which is believed to be coming this August. You can read up on all the rumors in our Galaxy Z Fold 5 hub, and or check our best foldable phone picks if you're after a foldable sooner than that.

