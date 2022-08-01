Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 accessories leak as launch nears

We've already seen multiple Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 leaks ahead of the phones' expected launch this month, and we now have a good idea of what accessories may be available for them, too.

That's thanks to SamMobile (opens in new tab), which has discovered a batch of Samsung-made cases and screen protectors (opens in new tab) for the next-gen Samsung foldables on the German site of European retailer Galaxus, together with their prices in Euros. And while we can't confirm that these images are genuine, they certainly look official — so presumably, Galaxus has accidentally sent these pages live prematurely ahead of the Samsung Unpacked event on August 10.

The most interesting of the accessories is a new kick-stand case for the Galaxy Z Fold 4. This €43 ($44/£36) "Slim Standing Cover (opens in new tab)" appears to let you prop up an open Z Fold 4 by using a two-part back cover, similar to the Leather Flip Stand cover Samsung sells for the Galaxy Z Fold 3. There's also a slim bumper around the edge of the rest of the phone, although it doesn't look like it would provide much protection if dropped.

(Image credit: Galaxus)

Meanwhile, the Z Flip 4 seems to be getting very similar case options to the Galaxy Z Flip 3. That includes a €72 ($73/£60) "Flap Leather Cover (opens in new tab)" case in either lilac or pink, and a €28 ($28/£23) "Clear Cover with Ring (opens in new tab)".

(Image credit: Galaxus)

As is clear from the above images, and earlier render leaks, there are no major design changes to look out for on either the new Z Fold or Z Flip. Fortunately, Samsung should still have some changes in store — rumors suggest that both phones will get the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, while the Z Fold 4 will also have a slimmer hinge. As far as pricing goes, the latest we've heard is that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will cost the same as the Z Fold 3, meaning it'll set you back $1,800, while the Z Flip 4 is tipped to be slightly more expensive than the Z Flip 3.

We'll likely find out if any or all of the leaks are true at the Galaxy Unpacked event next week. Samsung's been hinting at new foldables appearing at this event, but we may also see the rumored Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Buds Pro 2 appear, too.

Make sure you're up to speed for the event by checking out our Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 hubs for the very latest news and rumors.