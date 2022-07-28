Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 price leak is good news — but not for Galaxy Z Flip 4

Pricing for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2 have been leaked by two different sources prior to their likely appearance at Galaxy Unpacked next month.

ETNews (opens in new tab) (via Dohyun Kim (opens in new tab) on Twitter) reports that Samsung has settled on charging ￦1,998,700 for a Galaxy Z Fold 4 with 256GB storage, while the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will start at ￦1,299,000, also with 256GB storage. This would mark no change in price for the Z Fold 4 compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 3, but a small 3% increase for the Z Flip 4 compared to the Galaxy Z Flip 3. ETNews says this is because of Samsung trying to offset increased costs of raw materials and inflation.

[Confirmed Prices of Galaxy Z Fold4 and Flip4]Galaxy Z Fold4 (256GB): ￦1,998,700 (Likely $1799.99)Galaxy Z Fold4 (512GB): ￦2,097,700 (Likely $1899.99)Galaxy Z Flip4 (256GB): ￦1,299,000 (About $996)Galaxy Z Flip4 (512GB): ￦1,398,000 (About $1072) https://t.co/NNVN55IY1bJuly 28, 2022 See more

One potential reason for that increase is that there's no mention of a 128GB Galaxy Z Flip 4, the entry-level storage for the Z Flip 3. Arguably it would be good to get more storage by default when buying this foldable, but those extra few dollars could make a difference to a potential customer's buying decision.

As for the Galaxy Z Fold 4, we're glad the price may stay stable, given the Z Fold 3 is already a very expensive phone at $1,800. It's still at the top of our best foldable phones guide, but that's as much due to a lack of competition as it is the phone's quality.

Meanwhile, a source speaking to 9to5Google (opens in new tab) says the price of the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, also expected to appear at Unpacked in August, will be $230. That's a $30 increase on the Galaxy Buds Pro, but there's a possible reason that price will be worth it.

The same source also says the Galaxy Buds Pro 2 will offer 24-bit audio, a type of hi-res audio. This would let you listen to music in greater detail than a typical pair of the best wireless earbuds. However, it would also require a compatible music player and streaming service or audio files to hear a quality difference over regular audio files. If Samsung focuses on this feature for the Buds Pro 2, perhaps we'll see more robust support for hi-res audio in the company's upcoming devices and software updates.

As a final gift, 9to5Google's source also backed up previous rumors about colors for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5. Those will be gold gray and silver for the basic 40mm version, blue, gray and silver for the 44mm version, and black and gray for the new Galaxy Watch Pro model.

Galaxy Unpacked takes place on August 10, so there's not long to go until we hopefully see all four of the products we've talked about be revealed. Until then, read up on our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Buds Pro 2 and Galaxy Watch 5 hubs so you know what to expect when they appear on stage.