Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 performance boost just got tipped

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 could be getting a nice performance boost when they launch, as established leaker IceUniverse has claimed that Samsung will put the rumored Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus chip in what are expected to be two new foldables.

We'd heard from one previous rumor that a Plus version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 was coming, but we'd been expecting it anyway. Qualcomm has for the last three years been launching Plus versions of its flagship chips midway through their lifecycle, giving phones that launch later in the year a small performance advantage over those that launched earlier as a result.

I confirm again that Fold4 and Flip4 will use TSMC Snapdragon 8 gen1 plus (SM8475)May 6, 2022 See more

The precedent for Samsung using Snapdragon Plus chips in its foldables is mixed. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 feature the Snapdragon 888 chip, not the Plus variant. However, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Z Flip 5G from the year before had a Snapdragon 865 Plus, and the original Galaxy Z Flip had a Snapdragon 855 Plus chip.

Samsung launched its Galaxy S22 series a few months back, using the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in the U.S. and China and the Exynos 2200 elsewhere. If the new foldables do adopt the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus, then they could outperform even the Galaxy S22 Ultra, depending on how much RAM Samsung decides to use.

Having said that, outside of a few intensive tasks, such as graphically demanding gaming, we'd not expect to see a significant boost in everyday performance. Yet, with the potential of foldables phones to be productivity machines, it would be good news if Samsung does indeed equip its next-gen foldables with the most powerful chips it can get hold of.

While the updated silicon is noteworthy, there are other interesting rumors circulating for these phones. The Z Fold 4 could be getting a new aspect ratio that could make its displays squarer, making the phone easier to use when folded. It may also be getting cheaper, which would be particularly welcome given the $1,600 list price of the Z Fold 3. The Z Flip 4 meanwhile may receive a larger cover display for notifications and widgets, and a slightly larger battery which would increase the phone's daily longevity.

These rumors will remain unconfirmed until Samsung brings out the phones officially. We’re expecting that to happen in late summer, perhaps in August like the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3’s launch last year. As for the Snapdragon 8 Gen Plus, that would be announced in late June or early July going by previous reveal dates, but it may happen sooner than that, as the rumor we mentioned earlier suggested.