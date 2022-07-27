Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 just got teased in official video

Samsung seems to be teasing the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 in a new trailer for its upcoming launch event. It gives us a sneaky look at what are most likely the company's two new foldables, even though they're shrouded in darkness.

This trailer (opens in new tab) promotes the Galaxy Unpacked Event on August 10, where we're expecting to see Samsung's two latest foldable phones, plus perhaps the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Buds Pro 2, too. While there's no sign of a new watch or earbuds in the clip below, and the two devices on show aren't named, you'll recognize the shapes of the mysterious devices in the video if you've seen the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 that launched last year.

It's hard to make out any difference between what we assume is the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 we already know, but that figures since the rumors don't point to any big external changes this year, beyond an improved hinge. We can see the phone folded at a right angle, and it seems to use a USB-C port, but that's not surprising given both of these were on the Z Fold 3.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Mentions of work and play suggest to us there will be a focus on gaming and productivity in Samsung's keynote. Perhaps for the latter, we'll expect that we'll see some updates to the S Pen compatibility of the Galaxy Z Fold 3, one of the biggest new features last year.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Meanwhile, you can see the Galaxy Z Flip 4 sporting two rear cameras like the Galaxy Z Flip 3. The caption mentioning capturing life may be just there to point out the cameras, but hopefully it'll also mean some sort of photography upgrade, although none has been specifically rumored up to now. If you'll recall from our Flip 3 review, the cameras were fine, but could definitely use some improvement in the software department.

(Image credit: Samsung)

The main detail we're looking out for with the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is the tipped larger outer display. This, along with the rumored larger battery, are two big upgrades that the Flip 4 needs to live up to its potential, but unfortunately aren't things you can see in this dimly-lit trailer.

August 10 fast approaches, so make sure you're caught up on the latest Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Buds Pro 2 rumors while we count down the next two weeks.