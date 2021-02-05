Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 launch date just leaked

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 could get revealed in July, pushing forward the company's efforts to make foldable phones mainstream.

That's a longer wait than you may have hoped, but it's earlier than last year's September launch. And if that's not good enough, keep in mind that Samsung may be releasing other foldable phones before then.

We've had one rumor claim there will be a May release for the Z Fold 3, which we'd love to be true. However, it doesn't fit with what reliable leaker Ice Universe has said. What's more, it's possible that this May foldable is in fact the all-new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Lite.

As the name suggests, the Z Fold Lite will be a new cheaper model designed to increase the uptake of Samsung's foldable Galaxy Z phones. It's predicted for a Q1 2021 announcement.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 was released in September 2020 and is a massive improvement on the original Galaxy Fold. The current rumors and leaks about the Galaxy Z Fold 3 add up to a less drastic change between generations this time.

However, we could still get an under-display camera and S Pen stylus compatibility, two subtle but exciting changes that would add extra versatility to the phone. In addition, we may expect a new design that tracks with the Galaxy S21, and sports a slightly smaller total size.

The original Galaxy Z Flip launched in February 2020, but a revised Galaxy Z Flip 5G was launched at the same time as the Z Fold 2. This smaller foldable is tipped to be followed up by the Z Flip 3. It's slated to skip the number 2 presumably to line up its name better with its bigger sibling, as well as a possible Z Flip Lite model to match the Z Fold Lite.

In the past, Samsung's smartphone release events later in the year have been headlined by the Galaxy Note series, most recently the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. Rumors suggest that Samsung plans to halt the production of Galaxy Note phones, but it seems like we'll still get a Galaxy Note 21 this year before that happens.

Samsung's foldables already occupy the top two spots on our best foldable phones list. Exactly what we're getting from the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 is still quite unclear at the moment, but it's a safe bet that the new generation will be contenders for spots on the aforementioned list and even as picks for the best phones.