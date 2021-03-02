Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 release date, price, blood glucose monitor, specs and leaks

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 could be the best smartwatch ever for Android users. Although the rumored wearable is likely several months away from launch, we have some idea of what to expect based on leaks and our understanding of the Galaxy Watch lineup.

Samsung's next-generation smartwatch will look to build on the success of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, a lifestyle timepiece with all the key fitness features of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2, plus fall detection, FDA-approved ECG readings and more.

The best fitness trackers right now

Early Samsung Galaxy S22 leaks and rumors

How could the Galaxy Watch 4 improve? For starters, it's believed to get blood glucose monitoring, making it a direct rival of the upcoming Apple Watch 7, which is also rumored to get the feature.

The next Galaxy Watch could also make a major software change. According to a leaker with a fair track record, Samsung could switch from its own Tizen OS to Google's Wear OS platform.

As we get closer to Galaxy Watch 4 release date, more information is sure to surface. Be sure to bookmark this page for the latest rumors and news concerning Samsung's anticipated smartwatch, and see everything we know right now about it below.

We won't know an exact Galaxy Watch 4 release date until more intel on the next Samsung Unpacked event is either leaked online or announced by the company itself. Samsung has debuted a new smartwatch at its annual summer keynote for three years in a row, so we expect it'll stick to precedent this year, too.

What's less certain is which smartphones the Galaxy Watch 4 will launch beside. While the Galaxy Watch 3 debuted with the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series. Samsung is reportedly committed to the Galaxy Note line, but it remains to be seen if the Galaxy Watch 4 will debut along with a Galaxy Note 21.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 price

The Galaxy Watch 3 starts at $399 for the 41mm model. The larger, 45mm model starts at $429. For reference, this is the same pricing structure as the Apple Watch 6. However, the Galaxy Watch 3 with LTE adds $50 to the base price, whereas it costs an additional $100 for the latest Apple Watch with Cellular.

Considering the Galaxy Watch 3 brought a price bump compared to the original Samsung Galaxy Watch, we don't expect Samsung will hike the cost again. Actually, the next Galaxy Watch could be cheaper than the Galaxy Watch 3 if it's a new version of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active. As one of the best cheap smartwatches we’ve reviewed, the Active lineup is a slimmer, more fitness-focused version of the Galaxy Watch.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 blood glucose monitor

Although the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4's standout health feature isn't confirmed, it's possible the watch will offer built-in glucose monitoring to help users with diabetes manage and track their blood sugar.

According to a report from ETNews, the next Galaxy Watch will have non-invasive blood glucose monitoring. Apparently the company has been working on this technology for some time.

The blood glucose monitoring works using a technique called Raman spectroscopy. The smartwatch could leverage a laser to help identify the chemical composition of glucose through the skin on a user's wrist. As described in a method developed by Samsung researchers, the laser offers high prediction accuracies.

While non-invasive blood glucose readings could be a game-changer for those with diabetes, it's important to note that such a smartwatch feature probably couldn't replace all invasive tests. It could provide better health information for users on-the-go, though.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 specs and features

Besides blood glucose monitoring, we don't know much about the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 specs and features. There is one interesting rumor circulating around: Leaker IceUniverse, who supplies a good sum of Samsung intel ahead of Unpacked events, said next Galaxy Watch will replace Tizen with Android.

This means Galaxy Watches could be making the jump from Samsung's proprietary wearable OS to Google's Wear OS. We could make the argument that it's a smart move — and the argument that it's a disastrous one.

Software and interface aside, the next Galaxy Watch will probably feature some spec upgrades. It could build on the 8GB of storage currently offered to match the Apple Watch's large storage offerings, as well as a better battery life. Currently the Galaxy Watch 3 lasts up to two days on one charge, which is longer than the Apple Watch's 18 hour battery life but shorter than the stamina of the original Galaxy Watch.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: What we want to see

Longer battery life: It would be great if the next Galaxy Watch gains some battery life back. Based on our usage, we found the Galaxy Watch 3 lasted just over a day with the always-on display and frequent activity tracking. The Fitbit Sense, by comparison, lasts an epic six days.

FDA approval for blood pressure monitoring: We'd also like a feature that's already offered in the Galaxy Watch lineup finally earn FDA approval. Samsung has put blood pressure monitoring in the last two iterations of its smartwatch, but users in the U.S. haven't been able to take advantage of the health tool. That said, it recently went live in a slew of other countries, so the U.S. could be next.

Sleeker design: In terms of design, we'd welcome a slimmer chassis, especially if it's a non-Active Galaxy Watch coming. On that note, we'd also support the two Galaxy Watch models merging to meet somewhere in the middle, much like the Apple Watch. There's no evidence to suggest Samsung's is unifying its smartwatch models, but if it does, we just hope the rotating bezel makes the cut.

A focus on mental health: Lastly, we'd appreciate if Samsung expands its wrist-based mental health tools, whether it be stress monitoring or better stress management options. Fitbit's recent watches and Fitbit Premium upgrades (users can now meditate with Deepak Chopra) are a good example to follow. A future Apple Watch is also rumored to get oncoming panic attack warnings to help you get out of dangerous situations, like driving.

Be sure to check back as new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 leaks and rumors arise. We'll update this page with the latest information leading up to the launch of Samsung's next smartwatch.