Samsung Galaxy S22 price leak just tipped prices for all three models

The Euro prices for all three models of the Samsung Galaxy S22 models have reportedly leaked ahead of the new range's expected launch next month — and there's both good and bad news.

According to Roland Quandt, journalist and tech leaker, the standard Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus will stay at the same price as the Galaxy S21 versions — in Europe at least. A previous rumor had suggested these Galaxy S22 models could get a $100 price increase, so if Quandt is correct then that's good news.

However, it's a different matter with the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, which Quandt is tipping to go up in price, for some versions at least, while also losing out on some RAM. He added that the COVID-19 pandemic and its resulting effect on electronic parts supply, plus inflation, have caused prices to rise.

Samsung Galaxy S22 rumored prices (via Roland Quandt, 1/22/22) RAM/storage Galaxy S22 (€) Galaxy S22 Plus (€) Galaxy S22 Ultra (€ 8GB/128GB 849 1,049 1,249 8GB/256GB 899 1,099 N/a 12GB/256GB N/a N/a 1,349 12GB/512GB N/a N/a 1,449

Though the Galaxy S22 Ultra's rumored starting price of €1,249 for 128GB storage is €50 cheaper than the basic Galaxy S21 Ultra, that's likely because it's tipped to come with 8GB RAM, rather than the S21 Ultra's 12GB. Worse still, the 12GB/256GB version of the S22 Ultra will reportedly be €50 more expensive than the equivalent 2021 model, at €1,349.

It's also worth noting that Quandt doesn't mention a 16GB RAM version of the S22 Ultra at all. This was the top option for the S21 Ultra, so perhaps Samsung's decided to ditch it for this year's flagship phones.

There have been a raft of previous price leaks about the Galaxy S22 series. One from earlier this month tipped a $100 increase for all models of the Galaxy S22. But another S22 leak instead claimed the standard S22 would decrease in price, while the S22 Plus and S22 Ultra would be unchanged. Those latter two would also offer greater storage by default, according to that rumor.

The situation remains unclear, then, and will do so until Samsung itself reveals the prices for the new phones. And it's also worth remembering that even if this new leak is correct, it's based on Euro prices, which may not be mirrored elsewhere.

If the Galaxy S22 Ultra does get a price bump, you'd have to hope it also gets plenty of new features to help justify it. On that front, there are encouraging signs: the S22 Ultra is said to be getting a built-in S Pen and a new Super Clear Lens for its 108MP main camera, for instance.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus are thought to be receiving new 50MP main cameras and 3x optical zoom telephoto cameras. Plus all three phones should be getting new powerful chipsets, in the form of either the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or the Exynos 2200, depending on the regions they'll be available in.

As for the launch date, Samsung seems to have all but announced it'll happen in February, presumably at the next Samsung Unpacked event. If that's not specific enough for you, we've heard February 9 as a likely date.