Samsung Galaxy S22 prices just tipped — and it’s not good news

A tipster says to expect some price hikes for all three models

a Galaxy s22 concept graphic based on new rumors about the phone's design
(Image credit: Super Roader/YouTube)

The Galaxy S22 is coming, and now there's a new leak with alleged pricing for all three models. While the regular Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus (or See Pro) are tipped to see a modest increase, the Galaxy S22 Ultra could see a $100 bump.

Granted, the tipster TheGalox_ says that the S22 Plus and S22 Ultra might come with 256GB of base storage, making their price increases more understandable. But in a world where the iPhone 13 and Pixel 6 offer compelling experiences for great prices, it makes you question what Samsung could be thinking if these rumors prove true. 

The Galaxy S22 will reportedly increase to an $849 starting price, the Galaxy S22 Plus to $1,049 and the Galaxy S22 Ultra to $1,299. Seeing the Ultra climb to the same price that the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra launched at isn't all that surprising given the rumors about that phone.

So a $50-$100 hike across the board is sure to not please customers who choose to buy the phones outright. We thought that the Galaxy S21 series had a much fairer price, certainly better than the Galaxy S20 series in 2020. But with the chip shortage causing problems everywhere, manufacturing smartphones is probably more expensive now than ever. 

Of all three Galaxy S22 models, the Ultra sounds the most interesting so far. A recent leak showed the most Note-like Galaxy S phone ever, including a spot for an S Pen. Samsung is allegedly planning to shrink all three phones, too — S22 to 6.1 inches from 6.2, S22 Plus to 6.5 inches from 6.7, and the S22 Ultra to 6.8 down from 6.9.

All three phones are expected to sport the new Snapdragon 898 system-on-chip in most markets, with some getting the Exynos 2200 (which is the more interesting of the two based on what we know thanks to its AMD-powered GPU). We think the cameras will see modest upgrades, with a 50MP main sensor on the S22/S22 Plus and 108MP on the Ultra with new detail mode.

Rumors point to a February announcement and release for the Galaxy S22 family with Samsung reportedly using the January timeframe to launch the Galaxy S21 FE.

Jordan Palmer

Jordan is the Phones Editor for Tom's Guide, covering all things phone-related. He's written about phones for over five years and plans to continue for a long while to come. He loves nothing more than relaxing in his home with a book, game, or his latest personal writing project. Jordan likes finding new things to dive into, from books and games to new mechanical keyboard switches and fun keycap sets. Jordan tends to lurk on social media, but you can best reach him on Twitter.
