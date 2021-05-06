Samsung Galaxy S21 FE could scrap one of the Galaxy S20 FE's best features

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE was a hit with fans last year, providing a pared-back, affordable version of the flagship Galaxy S20. One feature that resonated well with the targeted demographic was the wide range of colors available. But don't hold out hope for more of the same this year.

Trusted tipser Ross Young tweeted that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is set to go into production in July, meaning we could see it release in a September/ October window like its predecessor. But Young also shared the colorways for the handset, which are limited to a paltry four — and they're not that exciting either.

If Young is right, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is set to release in gray, light green, light violet, and white. The Galaxy S20 FE, on the other hand, featured a generous six color options, including Navy, Lavender, Mint, Red, White and Orange.

Colors are:- Gray- Light Green- Light Violet- White

The Galaxy S21 FE probably won't deviate too much in terms of design from the Galaxy S20 FE, so the white option will likely look the same as last year's model. In the meantime, TechRadar has mocked up the device in gray, green, and violet to give us an idea of what the new colors might look like.

Young has also leaked the color options for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 as well as the Galaxy Flip 3. The latter is the most exciting in that regard, with eight available colors, including green, black, beige, violet, white, gray, dark blue and pink. Recent renders based on leaked official images show off the Galaxy Z Flip 3's diverse color palette. and we love the range on offer.

Meanwhile the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will launch in four colors: beige, black, green and silver. Again, nothing to write home about there, but on the plus side, you might be able to color-match your Galaxy Buds 2 to your new Samsung smartphone. Apparently the earbuds will launch in black, white, purple and green, letting you customise your accessories and contrast or match them with your smartphone.

As always, nothing is confirmed yet, but Young has a good track record with leaks, so don't expect the Galaxy S21 FE to knock it out of the park on the color-options front this year.