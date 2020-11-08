Saints vs Buccaneers live stream: How to watch Sunday Night Football online

Saints vs Buccaneers channel, start time The Saints vs Buccaneers live stream begins at 8:20 p.m. ET/ 5:20 p.m. PT Sunday, November 8 on NBC.

Here we go again. This is the second Saints vs Buccaneers live stream of the season, and the Buccs are looking to redeem their 34-23 season-opener loss. With each team sporting just two defeats, the winner of this match will also rise to lead the NFC South at midseason.

For this NFL live stream, though, the oddsmakers favor Tampa Bay (by 5 points), largely on the strength of their new quarterback, longtime Patriot front man Tom Brady. That's not to cast shade on Saints' QB Drew Brees, who remains one of the best throwers in the league, with 13 touchdown passes and just three interceptions this season.

But Brady has been on fire since the Buccs' awkward season start (which featured two interceptions). He's thrown 20 touchdowns and ranks second in the NFL in yardage (2,189). Brady was also named NFC Offensive Player of the Month for October. The quarterbacks are currently neck-and-neck for career touchdowns, with Brady leading 561-560. That two men in their 40s are still playing at the top of their game is some kind of testament to willpower, genetics, or both.

This game may not be decided just on offense, though. The Buccaneers have mounted a considerably stronger defense, allowing just 20.6 points per game, vs a whopping 28.1 by New Orleans. They will be pushing hard on Brees. The Buccs are tied for first in the NFL in interceptions (11) and for second in sacks (28).

Tampa will also be channeling their defensive efforts on Saints' running back Alvin Kamara, who leads his team in both rushing and receiving yards. It takes two Buccaneers, Scotty Miller as receiver and Ronald Jones II as runner, to counter Kamara on offense. Tampa has a brand new weapon, though: Wide receiver Antonio Brown just signed with the team. Kamara isn’t on his own, either. WR Emmanuel Sanders is expected to come off the reserve/COVID-19 list.

How to watch Saints vs Buccaneers live stream with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" — or you can't get NBC where you are for some reason — and you can't watch the Saints vs Buccaneers live streams you want, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Saints vs Buccaneers live streams in the US

In the US, Saints vs Buccaneers is going to be broadcast on NBC, which is available on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV . The game starts at 8:20 p.m. ET/ 5:20 p.m. PT November 8.

Of the two, football fans will probably want fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, NBC, Fox, ESPN and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

Sling may get you this game, but it doesn't include CBS (nor NFL RedZone). It's a case of "you get what you pay for" since Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX and NBC and the NFL Network) costs $45 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $59.99 per month.

Fubo.TV is one of the best streaming services that offers NBC and it's our top pick for watching all of the 2020 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right broadcast networks and the two cable channels you'll need to get your football fix. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

Sling TV is an affordable live TV service with some of the channels that football fans want, providing a middle ground. The $45 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has NBC for this game, as well as ESPN and local Fox affiliates.View Deal

Saints vs Buccaneers live stream for free

If Saints vs Buccaneers is airing on the NBC affiliate network in your market, you don't even need to pay. With one of the best TV antennas, you can watch live, pulling the game out of the sky.

If you just want to watch Saints vs Buccaneers on your phone or tablet, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market for free. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

Saints vs Buccaneers live streams in the UK

Our friends across the pond can also watch Saints vs Buccaneers live, even if it is an unholy hour of 1:10 a.m. local BST. Yes, those in the U.K. will want Sky Sports for watching NFL games in the U.K. It will also feature more than 100 live games this season.

If you're an existing Sky customer, you can get all of that with the Sky Sports Complete Pack, for £39 per month .

If you're not looking to spend that much, you can get a less comprehensive Sky Sports pass from Now TV . Daily, weekly and monthly passes range from £9.99 to £33.99.

Saints vs Buccaneers live streams in Canada

US football fans north of the border will need DAZN to watch the Saints vs Buccaneers live stream in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here .