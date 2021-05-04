Resident Evil Village, Returnal and more — all 20% off at eBay

After the dry spell at the start of the year, game releases are starting to pick up again. We've even had some PS5 exclusives launch, like Returnal. So if your wish list is growing faster than your wallet can keep up with it, fret not!

eBay is taking 20% off new and upcoming releases via coupon code "PRICEWINS". The code is valid through Friday, May 7 at 11.59pm. So be sure to get all of your shopping in before the clock strikes midnight! The sale includes a bunch of recently released titles as well as consoles like the Nintendo Switch. That way you can justify buying an extra game. Or two.

Resident Evil Village: was £56 now £45 @ eBay

Save 20%: You can pick up Resident Evil Village for just £45 with eBay's 20% off coupon. That goes for both the PS5 and PS4 version of the game, as well as the Xbox One version. The price is the same across console generations, which is great news! And now it's even cheaper, so be sure to snap it up before the coupon expires on Friday. May 7 also happens to be Resident Evil Village's release date, so you can save yourself a tenner at launch.View Deal

Monster Hunter Rise: was £39 now £31 @ eBay

Save 20%: Monster Hunter Rise is the hottest new game on Nintendo Switch right now, despite launching back in March. It even prompted the release of a Monster Hunter-themed Nintendo Switch console as well as a Pro controller. If you're an action RPG fan, or are new to the series, we recommend picking up it at its reduced price. View Deal

Returnal: was: £72 now £58 @ eBay

Save 20%: Returnal is one of a handful of PS5 games exclusive to Sony's next-gen console. A sci-fi roguelike that features bullet hell combat, Returnal tasks the player with getting to the bottom of the Groundhog Day cycle they find themselves in. If you're looking for a game that really showcases the PS5's features, this is it.View Deal

You'll find a ton of other games to save on, including Outriders for PS5, Assassin's Creed: Valhalla for PS4 and PS5, Ghost of Tsushima for PS4, and Cyberpunk 2077 for PS4. You can pre-order the Mass Effect: Legendary Edition for PS4 too and enjoy that sweet 20% discount.

There's a minimum spend of £15, and a maximum discount of £60. Plus you can redeem the code up to three times for the duration of the week, so use your redemptions wisely. Of course, the products you can use the code on aren't just limited to video games. You can redeem it against brands like Apple, Panasonic, and Dyson as well. So if you've been on the fence about picking up an Apple Watch 5, you can save £45.99 off the £229.95 price tag with the code "PRICEWINS".

Don't forget to spread out your purchases so you're getting the best deal while sticking to the requisite caveats of the coupon.