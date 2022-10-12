Ravens vs Giants live stream: How to watch NFL week 6 online

The Ravens vs Giants live stream catches a Baltimore team that is looking to get back to their high-scoring ways and a New York team that many are still trying to figure out whether or not they are for real. Jackson leads his squad against Jones and the G-Men in this NFL live stream.

Ravens vs Giants channel, start time The Ravens vs Giants live stream airs Sunday (Oct. 16).

• Time — 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. GMT / 4 a.m. AEDT

• U.S. — Watch on CBS via Fubo.TV (opens in new tab) or Paramount Plus (opens in new tab)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)

The Ravens (3-2) are looking to put two wins together for the first time this season as they have been on the seesaw to this point. This week they are coming off a 19-17 win over the defending conference champion Bengals. Quarterback Lamar Jackson and company were able to rally after a Joe Burrow rushing touchdown put Cinci up 17-16 with 1:58 to play. Then Jackson helped drive the Ravens down the field 50 yards to set up a 43-yard field goal attempt which, as one would expect, kicker Justin Tucker drilled for the win.

This season, Jackson has helped lead one the NFL’s more consistent offensive attacks. The Ravens are the fourth highest scoring team averaging 27.6 points-per-game, while Jackson’s 97.9 passer rating is the sixth best in the league. Also, only Patrick Mahomes (15) and Josh Allen (14) have thrown for more touchdowns than Jackson (12).

The Giants grabbed a lot of attention in London last week when they beat the Packers 27-22 and improved to 4-1. New York trailed Aaron Rodgers and the Pack 17-3 by the midway point of the second quarter, but Daniel Jones and company would go on to outscore Green Bay 24-10 the rest of the way to pull off the comeback. Jones completed 21-of-his-27 passes for 217 yards while Saquon Barkley racked up 106 yards of total offense with a touchdown in the win.

New York’s first year head coach Brian Daboll has helped the Giants’ offense find their rhythm. The former Bills’ offensive coordinator has the “G-Men” averaging almost a touchdown more per-game than a year ago. Barkley has also had a huge hand in the teams’ turnaround. He enters week five as the NFL’s second leading rusher with 533 rushing yards. Only the Browns’ Nick Chubb has more.

The Action Network (opens in new tab) has the Ravens as a 5-point road favorites over the Giants.

How to watch Ravens vs Giants live stream from anywhere

(opens in new tab) We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and can't watch Ravens vs Giants you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan (opens in new tab)

Ravens vs Giants live streams in the U.S.

In the U.S., the Ravens vs Giants live stream is going to be broadcast on CBS, which is available with most cable packages and on one of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV .

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT on Sunday (Oct.16)

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and RedZone is available with the Sports Extra add on). You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $70 per month.

Oh, and if you're OK with just watching the Ravens vs Giants live stream on mobile devices (phones and tablets), it's also available on the $4.99 per month NFL Plus.

(opens in new tab) Fubo.TV (opens in new tab): One of the best streaming services with CBS, and the top pick for watching all of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab) so you don't need to pay up front.

(opens in new tab) Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from the deep ViacomCBS vault. Get access to Survivor and Big Brother episodes, as well as originals like Star Trek: Picard and The Good Fight. And more great stuff is on the way, including Frasier and Criminal Minds revivals.

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is included in NFL Sunday Ticket (opens in new tab). Check out our How to get NFL Sunday Ticket without DirecTV guide for more details.

Ravens vs Giants live streams for free

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live for free if — and only if — your local CBS affiliate is showing Ravens vs Giants.

Ravens vs Giants live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Ravens vs Giants on Sky Sports (opens in new tab), the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Ravens vs Giants live stream starts at 6 p.m. GMT Sunday night.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

Ravens vs Giants live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN (opens in new tab) to watch Ravens vs Giants live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games.

Ravens vs Giants live streams in Australia

Aussies will find the Ravens vs Giants live stream on ESPN or Seven, via either Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) or Foxtel (opens in new tab).

Kayo starts at $25 per month (opens in new tab) with the Kayo One Package offers a 7-day free trial to kick the tires.