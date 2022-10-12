Cowboys vs Eagles live stream: How to watch Sunday Night Football online

The Cowboys vs Eagles live stream sets up a huge test for Jalen Hurts and company as they play host to their division rival Cowboys. Mike McCarthy’s team has won their last three meetings with Philly, but this NFL live stream catches the Eagles at a time where they're been flying pretty high!

Cowboys vs Eagles live stream channel, start time The Cowboys vs Eagles live stream is Sunday (Oct. 16)

• Time — 8:20 p.m. ET / 5:20 p.m. PT / 1:20 a.m. BST / 11:20 a.m. AEDT

• U.S. — Watch on NBC via Sling (opens in new tab) or Fubo.TV (opens in new tab) or on NFL Plus (opens in new tab)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)

The Cowboys (4-1) continue to turn heads this season as they are coming off their fourth straight win without Dak Prescott. Dallas beat the defending Super Bowl Champion Rams last week, 22-10. Prescott is still on the mend after having surgery to repair a broken thumb. In his absence, backup Cooper Rush and a stingy Dallas defense have taken over.

Rush has yet to throw an interception this season while linebacker Micah Parsons has led a defensive unit that is second in the league in sacks (20) and third in fewest points allowed (14.4). Parsons himself, is locked in a four-way tie for the most sacks in the NFL with six.

It does look like Rush will make his fifth start of the season as Prescott is still having issues “putting spin on the football” as Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told 105.3 the Fan in Dallas.

The Eagles (5-0) are the NFL’s only undefeated team. Last week in Arizona, they kept that perfect record intact by engineering a 17-play, 70-yard drive late in the fourth quarter and capped it off with a 23-yard field goal that ended up being the game winner, giving Philly at 20-17 victory over the Cardinals.

The biggest reason for the Eagles’ success this season has been the play of their quarterback Jalen Hurts. The 24-year-old signal caller who is now in his second year of being the Eagles’ starter has thrown or rushed for nine of the team’s 16 offensive touchdowns this season. He has also posted a 97.4 passer rating which is the eighth highest rating in the league. There was a lot of talk going into the season about whether or not Hurts will be the “franchise quarterback” in Philadelphia going forward. So far, he has all but silenced anyone doubting his future as “the guy” in Philly.

The last time the Cowboys and Eagles faced each other was week 18 of last season. Dallas still had playoff seeding to play for while Philly’s postseason position had been set. The Eagles opted to rest Hurts and a few other of their key starters. The result was a 51-26 Cowboy victory.

The Action Network (opens in new tab) has the Eagles as 5-point favorites to beat the Cowboys.

How to watch Cowboys vs Eagles live stream from anywhere

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Cowboys vs Eagles, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your hometown, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

Cowboys vs Eagles live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Cowboys vs Eagles live stream is going to be broadcast on NBC, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV .

The game starts at 8:20 p.m. ET / 5:20 p.m. PT Sunday (Oct. 16).

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and RedZone is available with the Sports Extra add-on). You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $70 per month.

Oh, and if you're OK with just watching the Cowboys vs Eagles live stream on mobile devices (phones and tablets), it's also available on the $4.99 per month NFL Plus.

If you can stand to miss CBS games, Sling TV provides a middle ground. The $50 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has NBC affiliates for this game, as well as local FOX affiliates plus ESPN.

Fubo.TV: One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2022 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without.

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is not included in NFL Sunday Ticket.

Cowboys vs Eagles live streams for free

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local NBC affiliate is showing the Cowboys vs Eagles live stream.

Cowboys vs Eagles live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Cowboys vs Eagles on Sky Sports (opens in new tab) . Sky is the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Cowboys vs Eagles live stream starts at 1:20 a.m. GMT Monday morning.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

Cowboys vs Eagles live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN (opens in new tab) to watch Cowboys vs Eagles live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games.

Cowboys vs Eagles live streams in Australia

Aussies will find the Cowboys vs Eagles live stream (like all Sunday Night Football games) on ESPN, via either Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) or Foxtel (opens in new tab).

Kayo starts at $25 per month (opens in new tab) with the Kayo One Package offering a 7-day free trial to kick the tires.